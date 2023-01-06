WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Uses 'The Force' to Get Work Done on a Private Jet in Funny Video

The actor showed his secret to concentrating on the go in a clip posted on Instagram

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE.

Published on January 6, 2023 02:40 PM
Dwayne Johnson is taking a few productivity notes from Star Wars!

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, the Black Adam star, 50, is seen sitting on a private plane with various papers and a tablet scattered in front of him. As John Williams' famous "The Force Is with You" theme plays in the background, Johnson takes a deep breath and flexes his arms before staring intensely at the desk.

"Me attempting to use the force to get all my work done 💫 But today, the force says you do it yourself 😂," he captioned the post. Admitting defeat, he shares a productivity tip with his followers.

"On a side note, I often play John Williams' scores when I work. It's super fun and productive. Give it a try ✍🏾 🥃," he suggests.

Just before his travels, the actor celebrated the holidays with his two younger daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. He also has a 21-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra, 21, from his first marriage to ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson shared a sweet video of his younger daughters opening their presents on Christmas morning and discovering that their dad got them some furry friends this year.

"GUINEA PIGS!!! Hope all of you out there and your families had a wonderful Christmas!!" he wrote in the caption.

He continued: "This year I started a new tradition where I would wake up at 5am (regardless of what time I went to sleep - which was 1am) shower, get dressed and be downstairs waiting for the little tornados to wake up and come down and wreak complete havoc & chaos."

"Man as a daddy I live for these moments of joy & Christmas imagination," the actor added. "Hey Santa thanks big man for all the cool stuff you left for my little ones. Hope you enjoyed the tequila I left ya. Love, Dwanta"

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Relationship Timeline
The former wrestler first met Hashian in 2006 while filming The Game Plan. In 2007, Johnson announced his split from Garcia after 10 years of marriage together. Finding love again with Hashian was a big moment for Johnson who opened up about their love story in an interview with PEOPLE in 2012.

"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," he told PEOPLE, referring to his marriage with Garcia. "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a b—."

Earlier in December, the proud husband cheered on Hashian as she performed the National Anthem at SoFi Stadium before an NFL game in which the Los Angeles Rams played against the Seattle Seahawks.

In a video posted on Instagram, Johnson is seen holding Jasmine in one arm and Tiana in the other as he watches his wife sing. "Yes, let's go baby," he shouts as the crowd cheers along.

"As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," he wrote in the caption. "At these little ages,they don't understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it."

