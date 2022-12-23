Drew Barrymore Plans to Take Her Kids to the Beach for the Holidays: 'We're Gonna Go Chase the Sun'

The actress prefers to make memories for the holidays by traveling instead of exchanging gifts

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 23, 2022 12:56 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Drew Barrymore is ready to go exploring for the holidays.

The actress and producer spoke to Travel + Leisure about her plans for the season and said she intends to spend some time on a relaxing beach getaway with her two daughters

Barrymore, 47, shares 10-year-old Olive and Frankie, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

The 50 First Dates actress opened up to the magazine about how she doesn't like to give her children presents.

"I am one of those mothers that sounds like a mean Scrooge because I don't buy them presents," she said. "I always take them somewhere because I want to show them a life experience. Memory building for me is so important. So I've never really done presents under the tree."

Barrymore said she is one of those travelers who plans multi-day itineraries that include must-eat food and fun activities, but for this year, she is looking forward to some rest and relaxation.

"We're gonna go chase the sun!" she told Travel + Leisure recently of her holiday plans. "We work in a windowless studio nine months of the year [so] I just thought, 'Oh, what's something like, with a horizon?' We're going to go to a beach and just literally be like porpoises and dolphins and do some snorkeling. I usually try to do something really cultural, but I think the girls and I are so tired from hard work and working in school, we need to go faceplant."

The Never Been Kissed actress has been hosting her own daytime talk show called The Drew Barrymore Show since 2020.

Barrymore also opened up about how she tries to practice sustainability in every aspect of her life.

She is the first Global Brand and Sustainability Advocate for Grove Collaborative, an eco-friendly home and personal care company, according to Travel + Leisure.

"I think more and more we're just trying to figure out how to have one splurge choice and then how can everything else around it come down? Or how can you get everybody on that commercial flight and then stay at a hotel that is eco-minded," Barrymore said. "And then how you pack and what you bring in the amount and what products you bring. Every little step really counts for me."

