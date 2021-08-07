Even Flight Attendants Swear This $25 Memory Foam Pillow Is the Best for Traveling
The hardest part about traveling — whether you're spending a few days in a car or several hours on a plane — is figuring out the best way to sleep. Sure, you could always contort your body into rather unusual positions. Or you could simply invest in a comfortable travel pillow that's guaranteed to make all the difference.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Dot & Dot Memory Foam Travel Pillow which has been designed to provide support while traveling on planes, trains, and automobiles. Unlike typical travel pillows, this twistable pillow can be curved into just about any shape, allowing you to target certain parts of your body. It can become a pillow for your head, back, shoulders, and spine, making it far easier to get comfortable in cramped settings.
Made from a soft, breathable fabric, the pillow is filled with cozy memory foam that instantly cushions your neck. It's fitted with a snap closure, letting you easily secure it around your neck or a backpack for easy carrying. And once you feel like it's ready to be cleaned, simply remove the exterior cover and toss it into the washing machine.
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given this travel pillow a five-star rating, citing that it provides "great support for flying" and "pain-free sleep." Another reviewer calls it the "ultimate travel pillow," with one saying that, "I was actually able to sleep on the plane." Even flight attendants swear by it: "I'm a flight attendant and I travel with this pillow all the time!"
"I fly every week and have tried all the neck pillows," one five-star reviewer shares. "Inflatables, bead filled, memory foam, etc. This is the most comfortable and versatile. I use it exactly how she is in the photo to sleep on the plane against the window. It also snaps onto your backpack for running around at the airport. I travel weekly and do not know what I would do without this."
"I absolutely love this travel pillow," another user says. "It's comfortable and versatile on a whole other level. The thickness is great for preventing sore necks in uncomfortable airplane seats and the design allows for multiple people to use it at once when your husband forgets to bring his pillow! Although I have now purchased another one so I don't have to share next time."
