A video shared on Twitter shows visitors leaving the ride through a backlot at the Magic Kingdom

WATCH: Disney’s Splash Mountain Evacuated After Ride Breaks Down 'Just Before the Drop'

Walt Disney World’s popular Splash Mountain ride was evacuated Monday morning after it briefly broke down, according to one Twitter user who documented the experience.

“My last ride on #splashmountain at #WDW ends in an evac JUST before the drop," the user, Trevor Grigsby, wrote alongside his footage of the ride and evacuation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The parkgoer wasn't too upset by the unexpected disruption, however. "Alright with me tho. Got the elusive post-COVID FastPass!” he wrote, referring to Disney's timed ticketing system that allows visitors to skip long lines.

Another Twitter account, WDW Stats, reported that Splash Mountain shut down around 9:30 a.m. Monday before reopening at 4 p.m.

A representative for Disney did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, the Magic Kingdom ride had another mishap when one of the flume logs started to sink and take on water. As seen in videos and photos circulating on social media, those on board evacuated as their seats became flooded.

Image zoom Splash Mountain Joe Burbank/getty images

“We deada-- almost drowned,” one Twitter user wrote. Another twitter user, Skyelar Ingersoll said that a Disney cast member scolded her and her fellow riders for not staying on the boat.

“So we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the disney world employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out... nice #DisneyWorld #splashmountain #MagicKingdom #disney not okay????”

Image zoom Splash Mountain BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

In June, Disney announced plans to reimagine Splash Mountain at both Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom in Florida with a theme based on the 2009 Disney film The Princess and the Frog, which features the company’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Splash Mountain is currently based on the 1946 Disney film Song of the South, which has long been criticized for its problematic portrayal of the post-Civil War South and for employing racist stereotypes.

Image zoom Rendering of the reimagined ride Disney

According to a press release shared with PEOPLE at the time, the rebranding is “a project Imagineers have been working on since last year.” The ride’s storyline will pick up “after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.”

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” the release explains. “The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

Image zoom LMPC via Getty Images

At a shareholder meeting in March, Disney CEO Bob Iger addressed its exclusion from the platform, stating, “I’ve felt as long as I’ve been CEO that Song of the South — even with a disclaimer — was just not appropriate in today’s world. It’s just hard, given the depictions in some of those films, to bring them out today without in some form or another offending people, so we’ve decided not to do that.”