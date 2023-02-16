Disney's Most Groundbreaking and History-Making Moments of the Last 100 Years

This year, Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary of storytelling and entertainment. See the company's most iconic moments in history in preparation for the company's centennial celebration.

By Staff Author
Published on February 16, 2023 01:06 PM
Walt Disney, with Mickey Mouse, at Disneyland, 1965
Photo: Everett Collection
01 of 13

1923: The Walt Disney Company is Formed

Disney Alice Cartoon
LMPC via Getty

Walt Disney and his brother Roy Disney pen a deal with Margaret Winkler, one of the leading distributors in animation at the time, to fund 12 episodes of the Alice Comedies. Known at the time as the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio, this contract is viewed as the start of the Walt Disney Company, as it's known today. Walt went on to write and produce all 57 episodes of the series that launched his career.

02 of 13

1928: Walt Disney Creates Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie (1928)
LMPC via Getty

Walt produced Steamboat Willie with Ub Iwerks working as the director. The just-under-eight-minute short introduced the world to Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Not only was this the debut of the iconic couple, Steamboat Willie also made film history as the first animated cartoon created with fully synchronized sound.

03 of 13

1937: 'Snow White' Becomes the First Feature-Length Animated Film

Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937)
GTV Archive/Shutterstock

With the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Walt created the first entirely animated, feature-length film. In 1939, at the 11th Academy Awards, Walt received a special Oscar for his groundbreaking work on the film. The award was made up of a traditional Oscars statuette surrounded by 7 miniature statuettes.

04 of 13

1954: Disney Enters the World of Television

Walt Disney’s Disneyland (TELEVISION SHOW) (1954)
Walt Disney Studios

Walt made his entry onto the small screen with Walt Disney's Disneyland, an anthology series that gave viewers a sneak peek at the plans for his forthcoming California theme park. Episodes featured vignettes of life in some of the areas of Disneyland including Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland. One of the notable characters born out of the show was Davy Crockett, a resident of Frontierland.

05 of 13

1955: Disneyland Opens in California

Disneyland Opening in California (1955)
AP/Shutterstock

On July 17, 1955, Walt opened the gates of Disneyland, the first theme park under the Disney company and the only one created under Walt's direct supervision. The park was filled with "attractions" meant to educate and tell stories that resonated with children and adults, rather than appeal thrill seekers. Classic rides like the Mark Twain Riverboat and Mr. Toad's Wild Ride still operate today.

06 of 13

1964-65: Disney Creates the World's First Human Audio Animatronic

Disney’s Lincoln Animatronic at the World’s Fair (1964-65)
Walt Disney

Walt's appearance at the New York World's Fair came with four different attractions. In addition to presenting the iconic "It's a Small World," in partnership with Pepsi-Cola and UNICEF, one of the attractions featured the first human audio animatronic performer with a President Lincoln performer in "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln."

07 of 13

1971: Walt Disney World Opens in Florida

The Grand Opening of Walt Disney World
NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Walt and Roy had amassed a large amount of land in central Florida with big plans for development. Unfortunately, Walt died before those dreams came to fruition. Roy decided to postpone his retirement to see the brothers' plans come to life. Roy named the new venture Walt Disney World and, in 1971, the Magic Kingdom opened. Walt Disney World also marks the company's beginnings in the resort business, as it included hotels, restaurants, golf courses and more.

08 of 13

1983: Disney Channel Launches

Disney Channel Launches 1983
Disney

The premium channel featuring original programming first launched at 7:00am on April 18, 1983, serving as a home for 18 hours of Disney entertainment a day.

09 of 13

1992: 'Beauty & the Beast' Becomes First Animated Film to be Nominated for Best Picture Oscar

Disney Beauty and the Beast
Snap/Shutterstock

At the 64th Academy Awards in 1992, Disney's Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to ever be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. The 1991 film was beat out by The Silence of the Lambs for the award, but won accolades for best original score and original song for the tale as old as time's titular track.

10 of 13

1995: 'Toy Story' Becomes First Full-Length, Completely Computer Animated Movie

Toy Story
Moviestore/Shutterstock

The company made history with its 1995 release of Toy Story. The beloved Pixar film that introduced fans to classic characters like Buzz Lightyear and Woody was the first feature length film to be made entirely with computer animation, rather than the traditionally hand-drawn method used for decades prior.

11 of 13

1998: Disney Cruise Lines Sets Sail

Disney Cruise Lines Maiden Voyage (1998) 
PA Images via Getty

The ship Disney Magic had it's maiden voyage on July 30, 1998, marking the beginning of Disney Cruise Lines. The venture has since grown to five ships in Disney's fleet (with plans for two more setting sail in the next few years) and itineraries around the world.

12 of 13

2009: Disney Introduces its First Black Princess

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, DISNEY
Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett Collection

Disney made history with its first Black princess when it released The Princess and the Frog in 2009. The film follows Tiana, a young server with big dreams of owning a restaurant in 1920s New Orleans, on her journey to becoming a princess.

13 of 13

2023: Disney Celebrates its 100th Anniversary

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
Everett Collection

The Walt Disney Company is marking its centenary with a slew of special events, entertainment and experiences for the full year— including new shows in its theme parks, a celebratory refresh for Disneyland's look, highly anticipated merchandise, and a touring museum exhibition that just kicked off in Philadelphia and features a remarkable hologram of Walt himself.

Related Articles
drew brees
Super Bowl Quarterbacks at Disney Through the Years
United Airlines Boeing wide body 777-200 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase
United Airlines Flight Came Within 800 Ft. of Pacific Ocean After 'Dramatic' Nose Dive
Opera Airbnb - Credit Thibaut Chapotot Palais Garnier, home of The Phantom of the Opera only on Airbnb https://airbnb.app.box.com/s/xci34bafyx2alkiavoer0a3kvctcresl/folder/192400493586
'Phantom of the Opera' Fans Can Book a Stay in Paris' Palais Garnier, Setting of Broadway Musical
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross. (ABC/Nino Muñoz); The Bachelor Baha Mar. Credit: Baha Mar
Inside the Luxury Bahamas Resort Where 'The Bachelor' 's Zach Shallcross Is Looking for Love This Week
Delta Air Lines
Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Wing Appears to Catch Fire and Plane 'Nose Dived,' Says Passenger
Eugene Levy The Reluctant Travel
Eugene Levy Shares Place That Had a Profound Impact on Him in New Travel Series — and Why He Didn't Want to Go
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon's Most-Wished-For Luggage Set Is on Sale Right Now
matthew perry, maggie wheeler
'Friends' Star Maggie Wheeler Says Where Chandler and Janice Would've Honeymooned If They Married
Travel Cup Holder Tout
This Luggage Cup Holder Lets You Walk Through the Airport 'Hands-Free,' and It's 63% Off at Amazon
avatar
New 'Avatar' Experience Is Coming to Disneyland Resort — Here's What We Know So Far
Small Safe inHotel Room
Why You Should Always Put One Shoe In Your Hotel Safe, According to a Flight Attendant's Viral Video
Jennifer Lopez's new cruise with Virgin Voyages
Jennifer Lopez Partners with Virgin Voyages for Exclusive Five-Night Cruise Meant to 'Empower' Fans
Christine Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Road Trips with Daughters Back to Her Native Utah: 'So Much Fun'
Pirates of the Caribbean sign at Disneyland
Disneyland Guests Rescued from Sinking Pirates of the Caribbean Boat: 'It Was a Hot Mess'
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Have a 'Limit' on How Long They Can Be Apart: 'That's Our M.O.'
Justin Bieber/instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up on Hawaii Vacation with Friends — See the Photos!