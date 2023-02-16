Disney's Most Groundbreaking and History-Making Moments of the Last 100 Years

01 of 13 1923: The Walt Disney Company is Formed LMPC via Getty Walt Disney and his brother Roy Disney pen a deal with Margaret Winkler, one of the leading distributors in animation at the time, to fund 12 episodes of the Alice Comedies. Known at the time as the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio, this contract is viewed as the start of the Walt Disney Company, as it's known today. Walt went on to write and produce all 57 episodes of the series that launched his career.

02 of 13 1928: Walt Disney Creates Mickey Mouse LMPC via Getty Walt produced Steamboat Willie with Ub Iwerks working as the director. The just-under-eight-minute short introduced the world to Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Not only was this the debut of the iconic couple, Steamboat Willie also made film history as the first animated cartoon created with fully synchronized sound.

03 of 13 1937: 'Snow White' Becomes the First Feature-Length Animated Film GTV Archive/Shutterstock With the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Walt created the first entirely animated, feature-length film. In 1939, at the 11th Academy Awards, Walt received a special Oscar for his groundbreaking work on the film. The award was made up of a traditional Oscars statuette surrounded by 7 miniature statuettes.

04 of 13 1954: Disney Enters the World of Television Walt Disney Studios Walt made his entry onto the small screen with Walt Disney's Disneyland, an anthology series that gave viewers a sneak peek at the plans for his forthcoming California theme park. Episodes featured vignettes of life in some of the areas of Disneyland including Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland. One of the notable characters born out of the show was Davy Crockett, a resident of Frontierland.

05 of 13 1955: Disneyland Opens in California AP/Shutterstock On July 17, 1955, Walt opened the gates of Disneyland, the first theme park under the Disney company and the only one created under Walt's direct supervision. The park was filled with "attractions" meant to educate and tell stories that resonated with children and adults, rather than appeal thrill seekers. Classic rides like the Mark Twain Riverboat and Mr. Toad's Wild Ride still operate today.

06 of 13 1964-65: Disney Creates the World's First Human Audio Animatronic Walt Disney Walt's appearance at the New York World's Fair came with four different attractions. In addition to presenting the iconic "It's a Small World," in partnership with Pepsi-Cola and UNICEF, one of the attractions featured the first human audio animatronic performer with a President Lincoln performer in "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln."

07 of 13 1971: Walt Disney World Opens in Florida NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Walt and Roy had amassed a large amount of land in central Florida with big plans for development. Unfortunately, Walt died before those dreams came to fruition. Roy decided to postpone his retirement to see the brothers' plans come to life. Roy named the new venture Walt Disney World and, in 1971, the Magic Kingdom opened. Walt Disney World also marks the company's beginnings in the resort business, as it included hotels, restaurants, golf courses and more.

08 of 13 1983: Disney Channel Launches Disney The premium channel featuring original programming first launched at 7:00am on April 18, 1983, serving as a home for 18 hours of Disney entertainment a day.

09 of 13 1992: 'Beauty & the Beast' Becomes First Animated Film to be Nominated for Best Picture Oscar Snap/Shutterstock At the 64th Academy Awards in 1992, Disney's Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to ever be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. The 1991 film was beat out by The Silence of the Lambs for the award, but won accolades for best original score and original song for the tale as old as time's titular track.

10 of 13 1995: 'Toy Story' Becomes First Full-Length, Completely Computer Animated Movie Moviestore/Shutterstock The company made history with its 1995 release of Toy Story. The beloved Pixar film that introduced fans to classic characters like Buzz Lightyear and Woody was the first feature length film to be made entirely with computer animation, rather than the traditionally hand-drawn method used for decades prior.

11 of 13 1998: Disney Cruise Lines Sets Sail PA Images via Getty The ship Disney Magic had it's maiden voyage on July 30, 1998, marking the beginning of Disney Cruise Lines. The venture has since grown to five ships in Disney's fleet (with plans for two more setting sail in the next few years) and itineraries around the world.

12 of 13 2009: Disney Introduces its First Black Princess Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett Collection Disney made history with its first Black princess when it released The Princess and the Frog in 2009. The film follows Tiana, a young server with big dreams of owning a restaurant in 1920s New Orleans, on her journey to becoming a princess.