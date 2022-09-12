An 'Encanto'-Themed Attraction May Be Coming to Disney Parks

Fan favorites like Coco and Zootopia may also get their own sections in Disney World

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on September 12, 2022
MEET THE MADRIGALS – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” introduces the Madrigals, a compelling and complicated extended family who live in a wondrous and charmed place in the mountains of Colombia. Opening in the U.S. on Nov. 24, 2021, “Encanto” features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz as the only ordinary child in the Madrigal family; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother, Abuela Alma; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; Jessica Darrow and Diane Guererro as Mirabel’s sisters Luisa and Isabela; Carolina Gaitan and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa Candiani, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively.
Photo: DISNEY

Calling all Encanto lovers — a real-life Casa Madrigal may be coming to Disney parks soon!

At D23 Expo, Disney's annual conference in Anaheim, Calif., this past weekend, the company announced that Disney Animation and Disney Imagineering are "in talks" to bring recent fan favorites like Encanto, Coco and Zootopia to life at Walt Disney World, according to Gizmodo.

During the expo, Creative Portfolio Executive Chris Beatty provided concept art for potential additions inspired by the hit films. The idea is to create a replica of Casa Madrigal from Encanto where park goers can explore the sentient home and even find their own magical door.

For a possible Coco addition, fans of the movie would be able to walk through the Mexican village of Santa Cecilia during El Día de los Muertos celebrations. A new ride would take attendees alongside colorful Alebrijes as they soar into the land of the dead.

"Maybe there's a little valley in front of us with the little town of Santa Cecilia [from Coco] and celebrating Encanto," Beatty said of the possible expansion. "And what if we could... fly into the Land of the Dead with our friend Miguel, just like the Riveras [from Coco]? That's what could be out there."

All of the concepts are what Disney watchers call "blue sky" ideas, meaning they are still very much in the development stage and don't have a final concept or timeline.

Fans did get a more concrete view of a previously announced re-theming of a beloved attraction. A model of the new Princess and the Frog-themed makeover of what is currently Splash Mountain was on display at the event.

Model of New Ride Based on Disney's Princess and the Frog Revealed at D23 Expo
Paul Morse

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is coming to both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida in late 2024. Guests will travel through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration and listen to joyous music inspired by songs from the fan-favorite film alongside Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis.

Disney announced that Splash Mountain would be getting a refresh based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog, which features the company's first Black princess, Tiana, back in 2020.

Those who prefer their Disney vacation at sea also got big news at D23. Disney Cruise Line is set to present a brand new ship called the Disney Treasure in 2024.

Disney Treasure cruise ship
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman, Josh D'Amaro, revealed that the new ship will completely embody the theme of exploration to honor Walt Disney's love of adventure.

"At the heart of every adventure, there's a treasure, and we can't wait for you to create memories aboard this spectacular ship," D'Amaro said of the 1,254-passenger vessel. It is among Disney Cruise Line's three new ships that will be released through 2025. The company recently debuted Disney Wish.

Not only can Disney fans look forward to a new treasure-filled experience on board, but they can also anticipate visiting Disney's second island destination in the Bahamas.

According to a Disney Cruise Line press release, "Disney is working closely with Bahamian artists and advisors to create a destination that represents the natural beauty and rich culture of the Bahamas, brought to life through Disney storytelling and the unparalleled service of local cast and crew."

Details and concept art announced on Sunday at the Expo revealed that the destination is called Lighthouse Point and is located on the island of Eleuthera.

