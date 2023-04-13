Disneyland's Splash Mountain to Close Permanently in May: All About the Ride that Will Replace It

Splash Mountain is nearing its last trip into the briar patch at Disneyland.

Disney announced that the classic ride will close permanently at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. on May 31, in order for it to be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is slated to open next year.

The attraction is already closed as of Jan. 23 at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. (Some park goers even tried to profit off the ride on its last day by attempting to sell water they claim is from the ride on eBay.)

Disney unveiled a first look at the forthcoming re-theming, which features beloved characters from the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, as well as characters specifically created for the attraction.

Alongside Princess Tiana, Naveen and the jazz-loving alligator Louis, Mama Odie is also set to make an appearance at the attraction with her original voice actress, Jenifer Lewis, returning. Several other voices from the film are set to reprise their roles including Anika Noni Rose — the Tony Award-winning actress who voiced Tiana, Disney's first Black princess — Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen and Michael Leon Wooley as Louis.

On the new attraction, a model of which was on display at Disney's D23 conference (above), guests will travel through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration and listen to joyful songs from the fan-favorite film and new original music.

At the beginning of the boat ride, fireflies will light up the night "almost as if they're waving you forward," inviting guests deeper into the bayou, according a Disney press release.

The ride, which will remain a log flume, will also incorporate zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues that originated in Louisiana. A cast of critters will make up the band, including an otter, rabbit, raccoon, beaver, turtle and others.

"It feels like they may have a bigger role to play in this story … but we'll just have to wait and see on that one," Disney teased at the time of the announcement.

Rose shared her excitement about the news of the ride's re-theming after the initial announcement was made.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized!" she wrote at the time of the 2020 announcement. "As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon.

The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!," she added.