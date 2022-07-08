Disneyland's Instagram and Facebook Pages Hacked, Posted 'Reprehensible Content'

Disneyland's Instagram and Facebook accounts were accessed by a person who called themselves "a super hacker," and sought to "bring revenge" upon the theme park.

"Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early yesterday morning," Disneyland told PEOPLE in a statement. "We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation."

The hacker posted several selfies of the same man and created captions filled with slurs just after 4 a.m. Pacific time Thursday, according to NBC Los Angeles. The hacker introduced themselves as "David Do," and appeared to indicate the photos were of themself in the caption, though it remains unclear who accessed the accounts and whether they actually used their own photos.

"My name is David DO ! I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land," they wrote, according to a screenshot of one such post taken by the New York Post.

The hacker wrote that "I am f------ tired" of employees at the Anaheim, California amusement park "mocking me for having a small penis," in the caption, continuing to write: "WHO'S THE TOUGH GUY NOW JEROME?"

The bizarre post by "David Do" to Disneyland's official Instagram page concluded with additional offensive language and encouraged users to follow a private Instagram account that they claimed to own.

The private account appears to use a photo of the same person and is attributed to a David Do, though the account's biography states "I'm not a super hacker."

"I'm being framed by people who think I have a laptop that they want to steal," the account's bio reads. "Just wait, The truth shall set you free."

The hacker made multiple posts on Disneyland's account that used racial slurs and made reference to popular 2000s and 2010s Disney Channel commercials, according to the Post.

The posts were quickly removed from Disneyland's Instagram and Facebook pages. The park's Instagram page briefly went offline shortly after the hack occurred Thursday, according to the Post.

By Friday, Disneyland's Instagram account appeared to return to normal, featuring recent posts of performances at the park and characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse for its 8.4 million followers.

