The superhero-themed land was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, but was pushed back due to COVID-19

Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Opens Today! See the Flying Animatronic That's Blowing Guests Away

Disneyland's newest land is officially open to the public — and it's already looking marvelous!

The highly-anticipated Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, opened its doors on Friday, June 4, and visitors found one feature that really got their senses tingling: the new Spiderman animatronic that flies and flips more than 60 feet in the air over the land.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a jaw-dropping display, a real human cast member dressed as Spiderman appears and performs a few stunts above the new WEB SLINGERS: A Spiderman Adventure ride, then a stunt-double animatronic — or "stuntronic" — seamlessly swoops in for a spectacular, untethered aerial move. The real Spidey reappears right after to greet park goers, making it all the more realistic.

Spider-Man does a back flip while performing at Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure during media preview of Avengers Campus, California Adventure Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

A stuntronic audio-animatronic Spider-Man is flung across the top of the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Credit: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

A special opening ceremony for the campus took place on the night of June 2, and was live-streamed to fans across the world. Disney CEO Bob Chapek was joined by a few special guests to unveil the new land, including Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and Iron Man director and actor Jon Favreau.

Avengers Campus opening Credit: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Avengers Campus opening Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

The new area was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 — and a media preview day even took place in March 2020 — but the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back as Disney parks around the world were forced to close down operations.

Spear-waving warriors known as Black Panthers Dora Milaje, Wakanda's elite fighting force and the country's royal guard, perform during a media preview of Avengers Campus at California Adventure on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Anaheim, CA Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Avengers Campus opening Credit: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Disney officials had previously shared that Avengers Campus will be a place where fans can live out their superhero dreams in a fully immersive park that mixes innovative technology with fun.

Visitors to the brand-new land can check out the Web Slingers attraction, which will allow guests of all ages to sling webs just like the superhero. Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker for the family-friendly adventure!

Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange show in The Ancient Sanctum, at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Credit: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

Avengers Campus opening Credit: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Disneyland's Avengers Campus — First Look Teaser Video!

Guests will also be able to meet fan-favorite superheroes like Ant-Man and The Wasp at Disneyland for the first time, as well as see Iron Man in a new suit of armor and Doctor Strange practicing mystic arts at an Ancient Sanctum.

Spider-Man climbs down the side of Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Credit: Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

Several new dining locations "offer dishes that are rich in both flavor and storytelling, including normal foods at unusual scales," according to an earlier press release from Disney. These locations include the Pym Test Kitchen, Pym Tasting Lab, Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats.

Disneyland Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Disney's California resort reopened on April 30 after a more than year-long shutdown.

The park originally planned to reopen as early as July 17, 2020 but the company announced at the time that the approval they had expected imminently from state and local government officials would not be granted in time.

Disneyland Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Only the Downtown Disney District began a phased reopening in July. A later expansion onto California Adventure's Buena Vista Street had to be partly rolled back amid new restrictions informed by spiking COVID-19 infection rates in the state.