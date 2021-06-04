Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Opens Today! See the Flying Animatronic That's Blowing Guests Away
The superhero-themed land was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, but was pushed back due to COVID-19
Disneyland's newest land is officially open to the public — and it's already looking marvelous!
The highly-anticipated Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, opened its doors on Friday, June 4, and visitors found one feature that really got their senses tingling: the new Spiderman animatronic that flies and flips more than 60 feet in the air over the land.
In a jaw-dropping display, a real human cast member dressed as Spiderman appears and performs a few stunts above the new WEB SLINGERS: A Spiderman Adventure ride, then a stunt-double animatronic — or "stuntronic" — seamlessly swoops in for a spectacular, untethered aerial move. The real Spidey reappears right after to greet park goers, making it all the more realistic.
A special opening ceremony for the campus took place on the night of June 2, and was live-streamed to fans across the world. Disney CEO Bob Chapek was joined by a few special guests to unveil the new land, including Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie and Iron Man director and actor Jon Favreau.
The new area was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 — and a media preview day even took place in March 2020 — but the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back as Disney parks around the world were forced to close down operations.
Disney officials had previously shared that Avengers Campus will be a place where fans can live out their superhero dreams in a fully immersive park that mixes innovative technology with fun.
Visitors to the brand-new land can check out the Web Slingers attraction, which will allow guests of all ages to sling webs just like the superhero. Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker for the family-friendly adventure!
Guests will also be able to meet fan-favorite superheroes like Ant-Man and The Wasp at Disneyland for the first time, as well as see Iron Man in a new suit of armor and Doctor Strange practicing mystic arts at an Ancient Sanctum.
Several new dining locations "offer dishes that are rich in both flavor and storytelling, including normal foods at unusual scales," according to an earlier press release from Disney. These locations include the Pym Test Kitchen, Pym Tasting Lab, Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats.
Disney's California resort reopened on April 30 after a more than year-long shutdown.
The park originally planned to reopen as early as July 17, 2020 but the company announced at the time that the approval they had expected imminently from state and local government officials would not be granted in time.
Only the Downtown Disney District began a phased reopening in July. A later expansion onto California Adventure's Buena Vista Street had to be partly rolled back amid new restrictions informed by spiking COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened in July 2020 with limited capacity and significant new health and safety measures.