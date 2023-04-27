Disneyland Is Temporarily Shutting Down 3 Fan-Favorite Rides This Summer — Everything to Know

The rides will close starting in early June

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 27, 2023 05:18 PM
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: In this handout photo provided by Disney parks, Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown July 17, 2015 in Anaheim, California. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt Disneys dream for Disneyland. (Photo by Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Disneyland's latest announcement that three beloved rides will temporarily close this June may put a damper on Disney lovers' summer plans.

Peter Pan's Flight, Mr. Toad's Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland will shut down for refurbishments starting June 5, according to Travel + Leisure.

It is unclear how long the attractions will be closed, so park goers should check Disneyland's official website for updates, per the outlet.

Disneyland Rides Temporarily Closing
Tom Nebbia/Corbis via Getty

While the three rides will only close temporarily for the season, Disneyland is gearing up to permanently say goodbye to one of its most classic rides — Splash Mountain.

Opened in 1989, the iconic log flume ride is officially closing on May 31 and will be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure inspired by Disney's Princess and the Frog. The new ride will feature various characters from the 2009 animated film and is slated to open in 2024.

In Disney's first look at the new ride, unveiled last December, Princess Tiana and Naveen can be seen greeting park goers as they ride through the bayou and enjoy a Mardi Gras celebration. It will replace Splash Mountain at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

Splash Mountain
Splash Mountain. BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

Earlier this year, fans of the classic Splash Mountain got a little carried away when it officially shut down at Disney World on Jan. 23.

Some tried to make a profit off the final days of the beloved ride by selling water they claimed came directly from Splash Mountain. Many offers popped up on eBay days before, with the lowest starting at $3.75 for a four-ounce bag of water in a decorated plastic bag. It had the words "Splash Mountain Water 1/22/2023" handwritten on it.

Disneyland Rides Temporarily Closing
Gary Hershorn/Getty

Another person aimed a little higher in price, offering four ounces of water in a small mason jar for $149.95. "Water captured from Disneys Splash Mountain on 1/22/2023 the last day of the ride! We have a limited amount!" the listing read.

Poking fun at the situation, another Disney fan created a listing described as "tap water from my sink" in a Splash Mountain bag for $25,000.

"This is obviously just for fun and to make fun of the people who are really selling water from a ride," they wrote. "I'm a Disney fan but come on people has the world gotten so doomed that people would buy water from a ride. Smh if you really want this water buy it. I'll even do free shipping!"

