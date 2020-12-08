Disneyland Rolls Back In-Person Dining at Buena Vista Street Just Weeks After Reopening

Disneyland has been closed since March amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Downtown Disney in California and Disney World in Orlando both reopened in July

As Califonia continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases, Disneyland is once again being hit with new safety regulations.

Nearly three weeks after the resort was able to reopen the shopping and dining area along the main drag of Disney's California Adventure Park, Buena Vista Street, the Anaheim, Calif. attraction is now being forced to roll back operations including in-person dining.

Beginning Monday, restaurants and food and beverage locations that do not offer take-out on Buena Vista Street, and in Downtown Disney, which began a phased reopening in July with extensive new health and safety protocols, will once again be closed following a new stay-at-home order for Southern California that went into effect over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register.

Retail locations will remain open for park visitors, however, shops are only allowed to operate at reduced capacity in accordance with state guidelines.

According to Inside the Magic, guests who had dining reservations in these areas received messages from the park informing them that their reservations had been canceled and they would not be charged a cancelation fee.

On Nov. 19, Buena Vista Street was allowed to reopen for the first time since it was first shuttered in March.

The news marked the first opening at the attraction beyond Downtown Disney, the shopping and dining district that connects California Adventure to Disneyland.

On Buena Vista Street, guests can "find even more places to enjoy a memorable meal or a fun shopping excursion," according to a Disney Parks Blog post.

Open shopping destinations include Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons and Kingswell Camera Shop, offering an array of Disney-themed exclusives for the holiday season.

Food options that were open ahead of the new guidelines included Trolley Treats; Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe; Carthay Circle Lounge; and Smokejumpers Grill.

Disney originally planned to reopen its California resort as early as July 17, but the company announced at the time that the approval they had expected imminently from state and local government officials would not be granted in time.

In September, Disney announced it would be laying off 28,000 employees — of which 67 percent are part-time. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro said the extended closure was a factor in the "very difficult decision" to reduce the parks' "workforce" in a statement. In November, an SEC filing from the company suggested that those layoffs would be expanded to 32,000 employees in 2021.

Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened in July with strictly limited capacity and significant new safety measures.