Disneyland has raised ticket prices, pushing some above the $200-per-day mark for the first time in the park’s history.

The Anaheim, California, attraction regularly makes adjustments to its five-tier pricing structure, which offers different prices for different days of the week or times of the year, depending on demand. The latest changes include slightly higher prices for entry to both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure Park.

For the lowest-demand days — think off-season and mid-week — a one-day ticket to visit just one of the two parks will remain the same at $104.

For peak days — say, a Saturday in the summer — however, the price of a one-day ticket rose from $149 to $154.

On the most in-demand dates, Park Hopper tickets, which allow visitors to enter both parks in one day, will now cost $209, up from $199. Low-demand days will see an increase from $154 to $159.

“A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible ticket choices to enable families to choose what’s best for them,” a Disneyland spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement.

Prices will also go up for Disney’s MaxPass, a service that allows visitors to book timed entry some of the most popular rides in advance to avoid long lines. The cost of a MaxPass will increase from $15 to $20.

Disney representatives told the Los Angeles Times that two of its most popular rides — Autopia and Monsters Inc. — have been added to the MaxPass offerings for a total of 20 eligible attractions. Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, one of two rides at the recently opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land will also be added soon, Disney announced.

Annual passes have also increased significantly, ranging from $419 for a Select Pass to $2,199 for the Premier Pass.

The O.C. Register points out that a one-day ticket to Disneyland has tripled, from $43 to the current $154 for peak days. Despite the hikes, the same outlet reported earlier this month that when calculated by cost-per-hour, a trip to Disneyland may be one of the best values when compared to other pricey attractions, like concerts and professional sporting events.

Both parks also have several new draws for visitors. Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland opened in May 2019 and features two rides, Smuggler’s Run and the just-opened Rise of the Resistance, as well as new Star Wars-themed activities and dining options. The Avengers Campus, set in the Marvel cinematic universe, is also set to open this summer at California Adventure.