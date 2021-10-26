Disneyland's one-day/one-park pass will cost as much as $164 on certain high-demand days

Disneyland Raises Theme Park Admission Ticket Prices for the Fifth Time in 5 Years

Disneyland is about to get even pricier in what has become an annual price hike of the theme park's admission prices.

On Monday, the Mouse House announced new higher fees for theme park tickets to its Anaheim, California theme parks, which include Disneyland and California Adventure.

The statement from Disney said the changes, affecting one-day tickets as well as a new top-tier option, are due to "pent-up demand after 14-month closure" per Deadline.

A request sent to Disney for comment regarding the pricing changes was not immediately returned to PEOPLE on Monday.

The new one-day/one-park pricing reflects expected demand on a given day, with price points ranging from $104 all the way to $164 starting next March.

The higher prices are mostly reserved for high-demand weekends and holidays, but the lower-end numbers, like the $104 price point, are only available on certain regular Tuesdays, as seen on the Disneyland ticketing site.

The park last raised its prices in February 2020, just before the pandemic-related lockdown. Disneyland proceeded to close in March 2020, only to reopen on April 30th of this year.

Prior to the February 2020 price hike, Disneyland raised its ticket prices in 2018 as well as 2019.

The top one-day/one-park price for high-demand days has risen from $124 in 2017 to $164 next spring –– signifying a more than 28 percent increase.