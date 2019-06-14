Disneyland Announces Plans for $14 Million Marvel Land Weeks After Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Opens

Image zoom Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Disneyland is keeping the park expansions coming with a new land!

Just weeks after the California theme park opened Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, they filed construction permits for their 2020 project: a land that will be home to attractions from the Marvel movies and comics.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the construction permits show work that exceeds $14 million to refurbish bathrooms, build a microbrewery, and construct an area where guests can meet the superhero characters. The outlet also reports that the city approved a permit for a 2,071-square-foot merchandise outlet.

The new land, which Disney officials have not yet announced a name for, will take over part of A Bug’s Land, which closed in September and was an area based on the 1998 movie A Bug’s Life. Currently, a temporary wall is set up at California Adventure, which displays the words “Stark Industries” — a nod to Iron Man Tony Stark’s fictional business.

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout, which was remodeled in 2017 to feature Marvel superheroes, will also be located inside of the land, but will continue operating as-is until the full expansion is complete.

According to the Times, Disney officials declined to comment on the specifics of the other attractions in the land. Disneyland Resort officials did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Along with Disneyland’s expansion, Marvel-themed lands are planned for Walt Disney Studios in Paris in 2020, Epcot at Walt Disney World in Florida in 2021, and Disneyland in Hong Kong in 2023.