Disneyland Proceeds with Reopening Plans for Downtown Disney, Will Only Have Outdoor Seating at Restaurants

Disneyland is proceeding with its plans to reopen its dining and retail district in the wake of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to close all bars and indoor operations of restaurants for three weeks due to the rising toll of coronavirus in the state and across the country.

While Newsom's latest order prohibits the indoor operation of restaurants, movie theaters and family entertainment establishments in Orange County, Downtown Disney will still reopen on July 9 as previously announced with new plans to have only outdoor seating at its various eateries.

The reopening of the dining and shopping district will include both Disney-owned and operated businesses, as well as third-party businesses on site.

Disney will also be implementing new health and safety measures for the reopening, including limited parking, clearly defined entrances, physically distanced queues, and hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers stations in key areas, according to the Disneyland Resort website.

Guests will also have their temperatures taken prior to entering Downtown Disney. Face coverings are required for all visitors to the area.

Disney originally planned to reopen its Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park on July 17, but announced late last month that approval from state and local government will not be granted in time for the two theme parks' expected reopening date.

"The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4," Disney said in a statement in June 24. "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials."

The statement added that a new reopening date will be announced "once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released."

As for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disney is planning to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, with a number of new protocols in place after a months-long closure due to the ongoing pandemic.

Walt Disney World's dining and shopping destination, Disney Springs, began a phased reopening on May 20.