Disneyland Is Opening a Luxurious, Nature-Inspired Spa Designed by Disney Imagineers Next Month

Teyana Stone Spa, opening September 16 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, is a tranquil escape just steps from the theme parks

Disneyland's latest attraction proves once again that theme parks aren't just for kids.

Tenaya Stone Spa, a new boutique retreat inspired by nature and the indigenous cultures of California, opens September 16, 2021, at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, PEOPLE can confirm. Just steps away from Disney California Adventure Park, the spa offers a tranquil escape in the heart of the popular hotel.

"The spa name Tenaya (pronounced ten-eye-a) can be interpreted as 'to dream' in the indigenous culture of the Yosemite Valley," Dawn Jackson, a Native American cultural advisor for Disney and an Imagineer on the Story Development team, explained of the project's inspiration.

"For modern-day travelers seeking a respite to dream and recharge, the spa provides an opportunity to relax into a dream-like state, a reverie of being lost in one's thoughts, regaining balance within themselves," she added.

With eight treatment rooms (including two for couples massages), a steam room, four manicure/pedicure chairs and a relaxation lounge, the 6,000-square-foot facility offers a wide range of services. The spa comes complete with men's and women's changing rooms, as well as a retail boutique.

In addition to a number of specialty massages, guests can enjoy the Wild Honey and Mud Body Renewal and the Mindful Traveler Foot Treatment, with more treatments to debut in the coming months. Visitors can also pamper themselves with some fabulous salon services.

The spa's design draws inspiration from the stone, earth and trees that make up the hotel's foundation. An actual Tenaya stone serves as the focal point, allowing guests to pause and set intentions. The stone was gifted from a Miwok Elder and her family, the descendants of Chief Tenaya in Yosemite Valley.

Other details include wood flooring cut in rounds, a chandelier made from a tree root, stained-glass doors and windows, and pieces crafted by regional artisans.

"Tenaya Stone Spa embraces the concept of the natural order of four, found throughout many indigenous cultures of the world. There are four directions, four colors, four elements, four points of wellness. These bring balance and harmony to the mind, body and spirit," said Katrina Mosher, art director of Walt Disney Imagineering, in a statement.