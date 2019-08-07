Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas are in for a holiday treat!

California’s Disneyland resort has a new spook-tacular Halloween celebration this year inspired by Tim Burton’s 1993 animated musical dark fantasy.

This September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will kick off a brand new after-hours event with otherworldly attractions and new entertainment experiences hosted by Oogie Boogie, the gambling bogeyman at the center of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

“Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party” sets up a premise where Ooogie Boogie, as “monster of scare-e-monies” unleashes onto the park a sea of classic Disney Villains like Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty), the Evil Queen (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), and the Shadow Man (Princess and the Frog).

All becomes clear in a new World of Color nighttime show called Villainous!, which features special effects and laser lights that illuminate the sky.

And that’s not the only new attraction. Disney Channel viewers who fell in love with The Descendants trilogy are sure to love DescenDance, a “pulsating dance party” in the backlot area of Hollywood Land inspired by the films. The the Isle of the Lost dance crew will be there to guide partygoers along, getting into the groove while teaching new moves set to hit songs from Disney’s Descendants films.

Mickey Mouse and friends also have a new Halloween show, Mickey’s Trick & Treat, over at the Disney Theater in Hollywood Land. It promises to be filled with “not-so-scary Halloween tales,” for those looking for a reprieve from the spooky.

If that weren’t enough, Oogie Boogie himself will oversee a new set of Immersive Treat Trails featuring eerie music, themed décor and the Disney Villains themselves, like the Mad Hatter.

A Frightfully Fun Parade will let parkgoers watch some of their favorite Disney Characters march in masquerade.

Of course, the entire park will be decked out for the holiday.

The Redwood Creek Challenge Trail will be transformed into a hauntingly beautiful grove of color, sound, light and shadow, while Carthay Circle’s Bell Town will now have clouds of black bats coiling around it.

Trick-or-treaters can visit candy cauldrons at treat stations throughout the park.

And for those hungry for more, the latest Disney Halloween celebration will have plenty of new food offerings — like Oogie Boogie-themed funnel cake fries, an Oogie Boogie-inspired neon green drink with dice glow cubes, and an Oogie Boogie-shaped rice crisped treat.

Plus, Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise (T-shirts, sweatshirts, etc) are also up for grabs.

Tickets to the event will be sold separately from other Disneyland attractions. The limited celebration begins Sept. 17, and runs for 20 select nights.