Disneyland Will No Longer Require Masks for Fully Vaccinated Visitors

Disneyland and California Adventure are easing COVID-19 restrictions in conjunction with the state of California reopening on Tuesday

Disneyland is easing its mask restrictions after welcoming back guests from its year-long shutdown in April.

On Tuesday, Disneyland and California Adventure announced that fully vaccinated visitors to the park will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. The decision, which was announced on the resort's website, comes the same day California lifts all statewide COVID-19 capacity and social distancing limitations. Disneyland will also welcome back out-of-state guests after first reopening exclusively to California residents.

As per new guidelines, face coverings will still be required indoors for all guests over age two who are not fully vaccinated, except when eating.

Disneyland noted in a statement, "While guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, vaccinated guests will self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry."

Despite these eased mask mandates, all guests - vaccinated or not - will be required to wear masks while using the park's bus transportation when it reopens on June 18.

Disneyland and California Adventure officially reopened on April 30 after being closed for more than a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here," said Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, in the statement at the time. "We're excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place."

According to the Disney Parks Blog, both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure have implemented several operational changes in order to ensure the safety and health of guests, including park entry reservations.