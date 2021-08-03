Disneyland Introduces New Magic Key Program to Replace Annual Passes

Fans can choose from four different Magic Key tiers, but will still need to make reservations to enter the park

Long-awaited details about the new version of Disneyland's annual pass program have arrived.

Upon announcing that the Anaheim, California, theme park would be canceling its annual pass program in January, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock promised that they were "developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility and value for our biggest fans."

Six months later, those new offerings are now being revealed.

Former annual pass holders will note that the new Magic Key program functions similarly, albeit with several pandemic-era caveats — like still having to make reservations ahead of time to enter either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure Park — and with fewer tier options.

Disneyland Disneyland | Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The first tier, the Imagine Key, is available only to Southern California residents, costs $399 and allows the owner to hold up to two reservations at once. The next level up is the Enchant Key, which costs $649 and allows the owner to hold up to four reservations at a time.

The Believe Key, coming in at $949, allows the owner to hold up to six reservations at once, and offers 50 percent off parking, save for blockout dates. The Imagine, Enchant and Believe Keys all include 10 percent off merchandise and select dining at the parks.

The highest tier is the Dream Key, which costs $1,399 and allows the owner to hold up to six reservations at once. Owners of a Dream Key will also enjoy 20 percent off merchandise and 15 percent off select dining, as well as free parking.

The further you go up the tiers, the more dates are available to make reservations.

If a Magic Key holder plans to hop between parks on a given day of a reservation, they can select which park to begin their day and switch between parks beginning at 1 p.m.

Disneyland implemented the reservation system as a way to control crowding when it reopened in April after being shuttered for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar system was first put into place at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, when it reopened in July 2020.

Disneyland's old annual pass program was first introduced in 1984 (then costing only $65) and went through many reiterations and changes over its 37-year existence. Before it was canceled, it offered passes ranging in price from $419 to $2,199.

In its announcement of the Magic Key program, Disneyland pointed out that the state of California "strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort."

Face coverings such as masks are still required indoors for all guests over the age of two at the parks, including on attractions with enclosed vehicles. Masks are currently optional in outdoor common areas.