Disneyland Guests Rescued from Sinking Pirates of the Caribbean Boat: 'It Was a Hot Mess'

Guests aboard the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland were recently made to walk a makeshift plank to safety after their boat began to take on water, according to a viral TikTok post.

Passengers on the boat were stranded for about an hour during the incident, showed the video — which was posted on Saturday and has garnered more than 1.6 million views.

In the footage, water lines the bottom of the boat, and Disney's fire department is shown helping escort guests off the ride near the load/unload area of the attraction, according to the Orange County Register.

"It was a hot mess," TikTok user justnjames_ wrote. "Honestly thought we were gonna swim our way out of this."

A representative for Disneyland did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional details.

Pirates of the Caribbean. Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

In the comments, the TikTok user said guests were given a $30 voucher to buy new socks and Lightning Lane access in compensation.

The popular "dark" ride, which first opened at the park in 1967, tells the story of a band of pirates in the West Indies in the 17th and 18th centuries.

It was the last ride that Walt Disney personally oversaw; he died three months before it opened.