Disneyland Guests Can Eat with Minnie and Mickey as Park Brings Back Character Dining

Two locations at Disneyland Resort and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will allow visitors a chance to interact with classic characters

Minnie and Mickey are ready to join Disneyland guests at the start of their day!

Two restaurants including Minnie and Friends Breakfast at Plaza Inn at Disneyland Resort and Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast at Storytellers Café at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa recently announced they will open for character dining for the first time since the park's reopening in April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast at Storytellers Café opened on July 22 and is available for reservations. Guests can enjoy classics like Mickey waffles and buttermilk pancakes, charcuterie platter and accouterments, and an assortment of pastries at breakfast daily and brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Minnie and Friends Breakfast at Plaza Inn at Disneyland Resort is scheduled to open on August 12. The menu and hours are still to be determined, but reservations will open "soon," per Disneyland Parks.

Both character dining locations are buffet-style.

Disney Character dining Disney character dining | Credit: Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty

It is highly recommended to make a reservation for the popular dining options and guests "with confirmed theme park reservations and tickets for the same park can make dining reservations on the same date 60 days in advance with mobile check-in and mobile wait-list at select full-service locations" using the Disneyland mobile app.