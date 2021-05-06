Disney Reveals Costumes Cast Members Will Wear at New Avengers Campus Opening Next Month

The highly-anticipated opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland's California Adventure Park is slated for June 4

Avengers Campus, assemble!

With less than a month to go before the highly-anticipated opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland's California Adventure Park, Disney is offering fans their first glimpse at all the costumes cast members will wear to help bring the unique experience to life.

Disney employees working in Avengers Campus, known as Campus Representatives, will wear outfits inspired by all of the individual areas within the new land.

Campus Representatives at WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure — an exciting new attraction that allows guests of all ages to sling webs just like the superhero — will all wear outfits made with plenty of stretch, which also feature modern and tech-inspired details.

Meanwhile, over at Pym Test Kitchen, cast members will wear lab coats, Pym pocket protectors as well as a hat and tie.

Avengers Campus Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Both of the Campus food carts will also have their own distinctive looks. Campus Representatives at Shawarma Palace will wear aprons inspired by New York City, while the Terran Treats outfits take cues from another exciting attraction: Guardians on the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT!

Rounding out the looks are the Masters of the Mystic Arts-inspired ensembles over at Ancient Stadium, where the campus uniform consists of cargo bottoms, a training shirt and a tactical-inspired vest.

Avengers Campus Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

"The best part of designing costumes is the collaborative work with other passionate artists," Joe Kucharski, Sr. Costume Designer, Disney Live Entertainment, said in a press release. "For the costumes of Avengers Campus, I worked closely with the creative team at Walt Disney Imagineering and our partners at Marvel Studios."

"I was inspired by the immersive design of Avengers Campus and the unique stories at each address. Our cast members play a unique part in the guest experience and these costumes are designed to help them embody their role in this epic story," he added.

Making the design process extra fun, Kucharski said, was that it involved watching "many of the films" yet again.

"I am a huge super hero fan, having already seen every relevant film multiple times before undertaking designing the costumes for Avengers Campus," he added. "During the design process, I revisited many of the films with a focus on those stories and characters that directly inspired the unique addresses of the campus."

The new land was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, but was pushed back amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as Disney parks around the world were forced to close down operations.

Last month, it was announced that the new campus will open on June 4.