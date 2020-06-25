Disney said Wednesday that the state of California will not grant reopening approval in time for the previously announced date of July 17

Disney Says It Has 'No Choice But to Delay' Reopening of Disneyland and California Adventure Parks

Disney lovers hoping for a California vacation next month may have to wait a little longer, as Disneyland Resort's anticipated July 17 reopening has been delayed.

Disney announced earlier this month that it was planning on reopening Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park pending approval from state and local government.

But, on Wednesday, Disney revealed that that approval will not be granted in time for the previously expected July 17 opening date.

While government approval was given to the conglomerate to reopen with new health and safety protocols at Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, the resorts in California have not yet been granted approval for reopening.

"The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4," Disney said in a statement Wednesday. "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials."

The statement added that a new reopening date will be announced "once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released."

Downtown Disney, which includes restaurants and retail shops, will still reopen on July 9 as previously announced.

Josh D'Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, wrote in a blog post on June 10 that the company was "purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach."

Those steps included introducing a reservation system that will require all guests — including annual passholders — to reserve their park entry in advance, as well as putting on hiatus experiences that draw large crowds, including parades, firework displays and character meet-and-greets.

The California parks have been closed since March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) — marking only the third time in history that Disneyland has shut completely for reasons other than weather.

The news of Disneyland's delayed reopening comes as positive cases of COVID-19 surge in California.