Disneyland Opened on This Day in 1955! Celebrate with Some Incredible Vintage Photos of the Park

As Walt Disney has been quoted as saying, "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world."

By Kate Hogan
July 17, 2021 10:00 AM

Credit: Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

Cars fill the parking lot in Anaheim, California, on Disneyland's opening day: July 17, 1955.

Credit: Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

Visitors take five in front of one of the park's brand new attractions.

Credit: USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

Dumbo is the main event on Main Street.

Credit: USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

Walt Disney and California Governor Goodwin Knight celebrate opening day.

Credit: USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

Richard Nixon, then vice president, takes his nephew and daughter on Peter Pan's Flight. 

Credit: Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Actress Adelle August takes a ride around the park with a handful of guests.

Credit: Bettmann/Corbis/Getty

Walt Disney greets the media from outside of Sleeping Beauty Castle. 

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Later, he talks to kids on a ride on the Disneyland Stage Line.

Credit: Gene Lester/Getty Images

One lump or two? Walt, his wife Lillian and daughter Diane go for a spin on the Mad Tea Party.

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Mickey Mouse himself greets guests arriving to the park.

Credit: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

A view of park-goers making their way through the castle.

Credit: Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

A most magical day!

By Kate Hogan