Disneyland Opened on This Day in 1955! Celebrate with Some Incredible Vintage Photos of the Park
As Walt Disney has been quoted as saying, "Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world."
Cars fill the parking lot in Anaheim, California, on Disneyland's opening day: July 17, 1955.
Visitors take five in front of one of the park's brand new attractions.
Dumbo is the main event on Main Street.
Walt Disney and California Governor Goodwin Knight celebrate opening day.
Richard Nixon, then vice president, takes his nephew and daughter on Peter Pan's Flight.
Actress Adelle August takes a ride around the park with a handful of guests.
Walt Disney greets the media from outside of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Later, he talks to kids on a ride on the Disneyland Stage Line.
One lump or two? Walt, his wife Lillian and daughter Diane go for a spin on the Mad Tea Party.
Mickey Mouse himself greets guests arriving to the park.
A view of park-goers making their way through the castle.
A most magical day!