Stage 3 "may not even be more than a month away,” Governor Gavin Newsom said

Disneyland and Other California Theme Parks Will Be Able to Reopen in Stage 3 of State’s Coronavirus Plan

Disneyland and other theme parks in California will be able to reopen in Stage 3 of the state’s plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions, officials have announced.

“Theme parks are slated to open in Stage 3 if the rate of spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations remain stable,” California Health and Human Services Agency spokesperson Kate Folmar told the Orange County Register.

The rule will apply to all theme parks in the state, which also includes Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Legoland, SeaWorld in San Diego, Legoland and more.

According to California’s “Resilience Roadmap,” the state is currently in early Stage 2, meaning retail, related logistics and manufacturing, office workplaces, limited personal services, outdoor museums, child care, and essential businesses can open with modifications.

Stage 3 outlines a plan for opening “higher risk” workplaces, which include personal care and recreational venues. There is not yet a confirmed date for when this next transition will happen.

“The California Department of Public Health will issue detailed guidance with suggested modifications for how to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread when theme parks reopen,” Folmar said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the reopening plan during a press briefing earlier this month, but has not set a date for when the state will move from Stage 2 to 3.

“Phase 3 is not a year away. It’s not six months away. It’s not even three months away. It may not even be more than a month away,” Newsom said. “We just want to make sure we have a protocol in place to secure customer safety, employee safety and allow the businesses to thrive in a way that is sustainable.”

Disneyland has been closed since mid-March, when the coronavirus began spreading rapidly across the country. On Thursday, March 12, PEOPLE first reported that both Disneyland and Disney World would shut their doors over that weekend, following the closure of other major tourist attractions around the world.

Walt Disney World, the theme park in Orlando, plans to reopen beginning July 11 according to a proposal presented to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday.

The theme park shared a detailed plan for how they will open the park safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jim MacPhee, Senior Vice President of Operations, said Disney World will be "managing attendance demand through a new theme park reservation system” and "reducing capacity on attractions, in restaurants and in retail stores, as well as on methods of transportation,” among many more new protocols.