It’s time to grab your mouse ears and book a trip to the happiest place on earth! Disney has been rolling out its 2019 deals so you can plan the family trip you’ve always been wanting to go on and save a ton while you’re at it. Here are a few options to get you started.

Warehouse of Mouse

Sam’s Club has launched a new Travel and Entertainment service, which will allow its members to shop for discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney World, along with other theme parks, resorts, and shows. Right now, members can save up to $70 on admission to Disney World, with single-park tickets starting at $42 for 10-Day ticket packages. All tickets will also include Disney FastPass, which lets visitors cut the lines at some of the park’s most popular attractions. These tickets will grant entrance to one of Disney World’s four parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

All Aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

If you’re a Southern California resident, you can save an additional 5 percent on Disneyland tickets by taking Amtrak Pacific Surfliner. For a limited time, Pacific Surfliner customers can enjoy a 3-day, 1-park per day package for $170.05 (you save $8.95) and a 3-day package with a Park Hopper pass for $222.30 (you save $11.70). The benefit of having a Park Hopper pass is that you can visit multiple theme parks on the same day.

To sweeten the deal, kids can ride for free on the Pacific Surfliner. Amtrak is offering a free child’s ticket with each adult ticket purchased to and from Anaheim. Plus, if you’re riding to Disneyland, present your Amtrak ticket for a free shuttle ride to the park from the Anaheim station.

Florida Residents Can Go for Half the Price

This summer, Floridians can visit Disney Parks for half the price. The “Discover Disney” ticket deal allows Florida residents to buy a 3-day ticket for just $175 plus tax, and you can add a fourth day for only $20 more. Proof of residency is required to purchase a “Discover Disney” ticket and it must be used by June 30. The tickets are nonrefundable but if you don’t use them by the end of June, then the price you paid for the ticket can be applied to the purchase of a new ticket with an equal or higher price.

Why Visit 1 Park When You Can Visit All 4?

Disney has launched a new 4-Park Magic Select Ticket that can get you access to each Disney theme park over 4 days, 1 park per day. For ages 10 and older, the entire cost for 4 days is $356, which brings you down to $89 per day. A normal ticket for a day costs $109. Tickets must be used from January 18, 2019 – March 14, 2019, March 27, 2019 – April 9, 2019, April 27, 2019 – May 27, 2019 and August 19, 2019 – September 30, 2019.

They’re also offering a slightly higher priced 4-Park Magic Summer Ticket for $380, which comes with a longer time period to use the tickets. The 4-Park Magic Summer Ticket is valid from January 18, 2019 – March 14, 2019, March 27, 2019 – April 9, 2019 and April 27, 2019 – September 30, 2019.

Service Member Discounts Have Arrived

Disney World and Disneyland are honoring the troops by offering active duty and retired members of the U.S. military a huge discount on theme park tickets. Disney lovers can choose from a 4 or 5 day promotional ticket, with the Park Hopper pass included.

The Disney World promotional ticket prices include:

4-Day Military Promotional Ticket with the Park Hopper Option for $241 plus tax

5-Day Military Promotional Ticket with the Park Hopper Option $257 plus tax

5-Day tickets are valid now through December 15, 2019 and 4-Day ones are now through December 16, 2019.

The Disneyland promotional ticket prices include:

3-Day Military Promotional Ticket for $178 plus tax

4-Day Military Promotional Ticket for $198 plus tax

Both must be used from January 1, 2019 – April 13, 2019 and April 23 – December 21, 2019.

Add on a Disney PhotoPass for the discounted price of $49 plus tax from January 1, 2019 – December 21, 2019. The pass includes a digital download of all of your photos, a voucher for a Dining Print Package, and a Disneyland Resort Gallery Disc, featuring more than 350 professional photos from around the Disneyland Resort.

Get Your Savings in Bulk

If you’ve been using your Costco membership for food and electronics only, you’ve been missing out on all of the amazing deals you can get through Costco Travel. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s an entire section dedicated to everything Disney. Explore through Adventures by Disney in order to take advantage of their planned itinerary or party on Disney cruises, while receiving up to 2,000 Costco Cash Card rewards per trip. You can take advantage of these limited-time offers if you book through May 28, 2019. Take full advantage of their Disney Cruise Line, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World sections to discover more opportunities to save.