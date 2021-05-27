All guests will still have to wear masks after that date, despite the state of California planning to ease mask restrictions for fully-vaccinated individuals the same day

Disneyland and California Adventure Will Welcome Guests from Outside California Beginning June 15

Disneyland is ready to welcome back non-California residents!

The resort announced on Wednesday that guests from outside the state can return beginning June 15.

All guests will still have to wear masks after that date, despite the state of California planning to ease mask restrictions for fully-vaccinated individuals the same day.

Additionally, the theme parks expanded their reservation window to allow guests to book up to 120 days in advance.

The news comes as Disneyland Resort prepares to debut its Avengers campus on June 4. The land, which will be located inside of Disney's California Adventure Park, boasts three new eateries including a sit-down restaurant and two food carts.

Disney originally planned to reopen its California resort as early as July 17, 2020 but the company announced at the time that the approval they had expected imminently from state and local government officials would not be granted in time. Only the Downtown Disney District began a phased reopening in July. A later expansion onto California Adventure's Buena Vista Street had to be partly rolled back amid new restrictions informed by spiking infection rates in the state.

Disneyland Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Disneyland and California Adventure officially reopened on April 30 after being closed for more than a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Disney World in Florida reopened at limited capacity with mask mandates and distancing restrictions in July, stricter regulations in California mandated that the parks remain closed until last month.

In November, Disney was able to open a portion of California Adventure for in-person shopping and dining only, but had to close its dining operations just weeks later due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.