The reimagined resort opened on July 19 with new rooms and decor inspired by Disney's Princess Moana

Disney World's Polynesian Resort Has Reopened with a New Moana-Inspired Makeover: See the Photos

One of Walt Disney World's most iconic resorts has officially returned — with a Moana makeover.

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort reopened on Monday after nearly a year of reconstruction. The resort opened with the Magic Kingdom in 1971 and has been a favorite of parkgoers ever since. In September 2020, Disney announced that the resort would not be reopening with the park as originally scheduled due to plans for major renovations. (It shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

With the updates complete, all visitors who book at the reimagined Polynesian Village resort will now receive a Moana-themed room.

Guest rooms are designed with the film in mind, featuring photos of the Disney princess and other characters from the movie, along with stunning wallpaper that may remind some of the animated tattoos of Dwayne Johnson's beloved character Maui.

Moana Resort Credit: Walt Disney World

Moana Resort Credit: Walt Disney World

"It's such an amazing and magical time. It's just one more wonderful resort as we're working towards getting all 31 open," Maribeth Bisienere, senior vice president of resorts, told USA Today.

Shawn Moore, a Disney resort Imagineer, also told the outlet that the concept of the redesign was to make the resort mirror the experience of the theme parks.

"A lot of people look at the parks and that's where the magic is, but the resorts carry the magic too. It's just an extension of the parks," Moore explained. "So now as you come to these parks, you feel that magic and the story just keeps going."

Moana Resort Credit: Walt Disney World

Moana Resort Credit: Walt Disney World

Fans of the movie will understand the natural tie-in to the Polynesian Village resort: Moana is a Polynesian princess who lives on an island called Motunui, and much of the film takes place in the South Pacific locale.