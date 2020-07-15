Disney World Will Refuse to Give Guests Their On-Ride Photos If They Remove Their Masks

Disney is requiring guests two and older to wear a face covering at all times while inside their four Florida parks

No face covering, no ride photos.

That’s the rule at Disney World, which reopened on July 11 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Along with numerous other new health and safety protocols, Disney is asking all guests ages two and older to wear a face mask at all times while inside their four Florida parks — except for when drinking and eating or visiting one of the parks’ “relaxation zones.” This includes while riding on any of the attractions.

As a means of enforcing this rule, the company has decided that they will be refusing guests any on-ride photos — think, the picture snapped as you go over the falls on Splash Mountain — if they are captured without their masks. A representative for the park confirmed this news to CNN, adding that the rule is in line with the parks' existing policy to deny guests their photos if they are doing something deemed unsafe on an attraction.

Image zoom Garth Vaughan/ Walt Disney World

On Sunday, the unofficial Disney blog Walt Disney World News Today also confirmed the decision through several reports from Disney employees, writing, “We’ve received confirmation from various cast members at attractions that guests who remove their face masks while on an attraction will have their on-ride photo pulled and deleted from the PhotoPass system. Only guests who follow the rules and keep their face masks on at all times throughout the duration of the attraction will have their photo show up for download or purchase.”

A representative from Disney did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Orlando’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom both reopened on July 11 after being closed since March due to the coronavirus. Epcot and Hollywood Studios reopened on July 15. In addition to face coverings, guests are now also required to stand in socially distanced lines for rides and get temperature checks prior to entering the parks.

Other changes include requiring visitors to make reservations for each park online prior to admission, significantly lowering the number of guests allowed in, and reducing capacity on rides, various modes of transportation and in restaurants and retail stores.

Image zoom Kent Phillips

Image zoom Disney

In order to maintain social distancing, there are markings on the ground showing people where to stand, signs reminding guests to stay six-feet apart, and cast members acting as a “social distance squad” scattered around the parks engaging with guests.

Though most attractions are up and running, sensory-focused interactive play areas for children will remain closed. All character meet-and-greets and shows (including parades and fireworks) are canceled for the time being.

Disney World’s phased opening is in line with Florida’s coronavirus reopening plan, which has continued to move ahead despite a huge surge in new cases in the state. On July 12, the day after Disney World reopened, Florida reported a record 15,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day, according to data from The New York Times.

Florida now has the third-highest case total of the pandemic, after New York and California, with 301,802 cases and 4,520 deaths as of July 15.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration reported on July 7 that at least 56 hospitals were out of space in their ICUs, despite the fact that Gov. Ron DeSantis previously claimed that “hospitals still have a lot of capacity.”

Image zoom Walt Disney World Alex Menendez/Getty Images

On June 24, Disneyland in California, another state seeing rising cases, announced that it had "no choice but to delay" its intended July 17 reopening date. The decision came as the state government did not grant approval and guidelines in time to arrange the opening.

There is still no opening date for Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure. Downtown Disney reopened with new safety precautions in place on July 9.