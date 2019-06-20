Image zoom Walt Disney World Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty

If twelve to thirteen hours of Disney magic a day just isn’t cutting it, you’re in luck!

Walt Disney World recently announced new ‘Extra Extra Magic Hours’ will be coming to the Orlando resort this fall.

The expansion to the existing “Extra Magic Hours” offerings, will allow guests staying at Disney Resorts and select other hotels even more time in the parks before they open, including the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, set to debut August 29.

Visitors who take advantage of the ‘Extra, Extra Magic Hours’ will have first crack at the 14-acre land from 6AM to 9AM from September 1 to November 2.

RELATED: From Castles to Private Islands, See Every Enchanting Spot You Can Get Married at Disney

Image zoom Disney Parks

‘Extra, Extra’ users will also have exclusive access to attractions in Toy Story Land, also in Hollywood Studios, during the early morning hours, and select parts of the other parks.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, for example, guests can access Pandora – The World of Avatar, and in Magic Kingdom, they can visit Fantasyland and Tomorrowland. ‘Extra, Extra Magic Hours’ for those two parks are between 7AM and 8AM.

RELATED: Aerial Photos Show Disney World’s Star Wars Land Nearly Finished Ahead of Opening Day

Image zoom Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Those extra hours will be especially useful for visitors hoping to make Galaxy’s Edge big part of their trip, as park goers at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, have flooded the attraction since it opened there on May 31.

One bonus of all the attention paid to Galaxy’s Edge, is that other rides’ wait times have dropped, according to a Los Angeles Times report. The average wait time at Disneyland for Splash Mountain was 53 minutes prior to Galaxy’s Edge opening, but dropped to under 21 minutes after the land opened. The Space Mountain and Buzz Lightyear rides also experienced similar dips in wait times.

Resort guests who are interested in purchasing the ‘Extra, Extra Magic Hours’ benefit can visit Disney Parks for more information.