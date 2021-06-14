Masks will still be required for attractions and transportation within the Magic Kingdom

Disney World Will No Longer Require Masks Inside for Vaccinated Guests, Starting This Week

Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. are seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom

The "most magical place on Earth" is ready to see you smile.

Disney World has announced that, starting on Tuesday, fully vaccinated guests won't have to wear their masks in most (but not all) parts of the Orlando, Florida park. (At Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure, face masks are still required, according to the park.)

The news was shared on the Disney World website, with clarification that masks will be required on transportation including buses, the monorail, and aerial gondolas.

The park's new mask regulations follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations that Americans who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in most outdoor and indoor situations.

Although the park doesn't require visitors to provide any proof of vaccination, they advise that visitors continue to follow the CDC's guidelines that unvaccinated people continue to remain masked indoors, including on attractions and transportation.

Disney recommends that everyone gets vaccinated.

Along with relaxing mask mandates, the park will reduce social distance measures in places including lines, shops, restaurants, and theaters, though some restrictions will reamin.

"It's important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable," the park's latest guidance states on its site. "We're not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again."

At the height of the pandemic, Disney made a park mandate that anyone over the age of two must wear a mask with two layers of breathable material over their nose, mouth and chin. They also banned eating and drinking while walking within the park, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Employees, called "cast members," reported that visitors harassed and even spat on them for trying to enforce these mandates.

As more Americans get vaccinated and COVID case numbers drop, both American Disney parks have relaxed their policies. Disney World removed their outdoor mask mandates on May 15, while Disneyland will open to visitors from outside California on June 15.