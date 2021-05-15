Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors

Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests over the age of 2 "upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation," according to the parks website

Guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors.

On Friday, the theme parks announced that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise.

Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests over the age of 2, even among those who have been vaccinated, "upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation," the parks said in a new update on its website.

Masks must be worn at all times indoors unless guests are dining or swimming. Guests may temporarily remove masks while "actively eating, drinking," according to the update.

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World announced will begin gradually easing a number of COVID-19 restrictions as the number of fully vaccinated Americans continues to rise.

In a previous update on the resort's website, it was stated that the parks will be reducing physical distancing measures in "many areas" of the park and will start phasing out temperature screenings for guests.

"As guidance has continued to evolve, we—with the support of health and government officials—will be making more gradual adjustments," the update read.

Universal Orlando Resort has also recently announced similar changes to their health and safety protocol.

On Friday, the theme park also adjusted its mask policy to allow park-goers to remove them when they are outdoors.

Another recent update stated that "there are no more temperature checks upon entry" and that "social distancing between travel parties is now reduced to three feet." However, "all guests are still required to wear masks and guests will also be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding select rides."

Disney World and Disneyland in California both closed down in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Disney World began a phased reopening in July, while Disneyland just reopened to California residents only on April 30.