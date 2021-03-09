Disney World Theme Parks Are Fully Booked for Spring Break Dates

Park Pass reservations for Disney resort guests and theme park ticket guests are sold out all of next week

Disney World parks are fully booked through next week as many schools move into spring break.

As of Tuesday afternoon, admission to the Orlando theme parks is sold out from Saturday, March 13 through Friday, March 19, according to the company's website.

On these dates, Park Pass reservations are unavailable for Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios for both theme park guests and Disney resort guests.

Disney's Florida parks have been operating at a significantly reduced capacity since reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic in July.

As for the West Coast, California health officials announced last week that beginning April 1, theme parks, including Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, may be eligible to reopen at a reduced capacity,

Soon after the announcement, the Walt Disney Company said that California residents can expect Disneyland and California Adventure to open very soon.

"We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighborhood businesses and our entire community," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement. "With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can't wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon."

Image zoom Disneyland

In Florida, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber is worried that spring breakers could lead to new COVID-19 outbreaks, nearly a year after the onset of the pandemic cut 2020's spring break season short.

"A lot of things are happening simultaneously," Gelber said. "You have the variant down here, and we still are having sometimes dozens of deaths a day in our county."

"And at the same time, we've got incredibly cheap round-trip tickets for 40 bucks from anywhere in the Northeast down here, discounted rooms and people who have been really pent up and wanting to get out with no other place to go than here," he continued. "So we are very worried that there's going to be a convergence of people here and a real problem in the aftermath of that."

Image zoom Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Thursday | Credit: TNS via ZUMA Wire

Despite some colleges canceling spring break, Miami Beach Police told CBS News that students from more than 200 schools are expected to head to the city this season, with the largest crowds taking place right now.

Gelber said on CNN that he is most concerned that gatherings at bars "might become the kinds of super-spreaders that I think we saw a year ago" and noted that police officers are handing out face masks in the absence of a mask mandate from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.