Disney World's Skyliner Gondola Set to Open in September: 'Welcome to the Dawn of a New Era'

Walt Disney World’s Skyliner is about to take flight.

The Orlando amusement park announced on Monday that its highly-anticipated gondola system — which connects Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels: Art of Animation Resort, Pop Century Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort and the new Riviera Resort (opening in December) — will open to the public on September 29.

“Welcome to the dawn of a new era in Walt Disney World transportation,” Disney’s teased in a promo video. “Soar to four resorts and two theme parks with some of your favorite Disney characters.”

According to Disney’s blog, the colorful gondola cabins feature graphics based on some of the company’s most iconic films, including Ratatouille, Pirates of the Caribbean, Finding Dory and Monsters, Inc. Of course, Skyliner will also feature classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and Chip & Dale.

“Yay!!!! Cant wait until we return to ride it!!!!😃,” one Facebook user wrote under the announcement video. While another commented, “Exciting news! I can’t wait!”

The news comes just days after Disney Parks delighted fans with another big announcement — the wildly popular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Rise of the Resistance ride, which is coming to Disney World on December 5 (though the new Star Wars land will open earlier, on August 29.)

“When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance,” Disney editorial director Thomas Smith revealed in the post.

“Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General [Leia] Organa at a secret base,” he continued. “Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.”