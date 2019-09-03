As Hurricane Dorian moves toward the United States after making landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday, Florida’s theme parks are taking extra precautions.

On Monday, Disney World announced that, as part of its “longstanding commitment to safety,” the park’s hours would be adjusted on Tuesday, closing most of its attractions in the mid-afternoon.

The Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will all close at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the adjusted list of hours on Disney World’s website.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 2 p.m., and ESPN Wide World of Sports and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed all day on Tuesday. Epcot will close at 7 p.m.

Disney After Hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom was also canceled on Tuesday, and Disney is offering full refunds or tickets to another Disney World event in exchange. (For more information on ticket exchanges or refunds, visit the park’s website.)

Disney Resort hotels are remaining open on Tuesday, though Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will also close at 3 p.m. It will reopen “when it is safe to do so” after the storm, according to Disney World’s website.

Based on the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian and in keeping with our longstanding commitment to safety, Walt Disney World Resort operating hours have been adjusted for Sep 3. Please visit our website for additional details and updates https://t.co/ZhP4BU2vjr pic.twitter.com/bmUs5PiKcJ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) September 2, 2019

In an Instagram post on Monday, SeaWorld Orlando announced that the park would be closed all day on Tuesday.

“As we continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian’s path, the safety of our guests, staff and animals is our greatest priority — therefore we will be closed on Tuesday 9/3,” the post read.

SeaWorld Orlando added that visitors could reschedule their visit by calling 407-545-5550, and won’t be charged any rebooking fees.

Universal Orlando Resort announced on Tuesday morning that Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s CityWalk will open as normal on Tuesday, though Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park will be closed.

WEATHER UPDATE: For more details visit at https://t.co/bNSMJaJd4h pic.twitter.com/Bqh5atY3WX — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 2, 2019

Hurricane Dorian, which strengthened to a devastating Category 5 storm, made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday.

The storm was then stalled by a high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean, and after relentlessly pummeling the Bahamas, The New York Times reported Tuesday that it had fallen to a Category 2 storm.

The hurricane slowly began to move away from the Bahamas early Tuesday morning is expected to head toward the East Coast, past Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Parts of those states were under mandatory evacuation.

More than 20 million Americans could be affected by the raging storm, CBS News reported Saturday.