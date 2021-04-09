Walt Disney World guests are required to wear masks at the park unless they are swimming, dining or taking a photo outside

Disney World Relaxing Strict Face Mask Mandate for Guests in This One Particular Instance

Walt Disney World is easing up on its required mask policy for guests taking photographs outside in the parks.

The Orlando resort announced Thursday that guests are now able to temporarily remove their face mask while posing for pictures outdoors. However, the guests "must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time." The rule went into effect April 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The park's guidelines still require masks to be worn at all times except for dining, swimming, and now outdoor photos. The masks, according to the guidelines must be made with at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the nose and mouth, fit against the side of the face and be secured with ties or ear loops and hands-free for the guest.

Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind cannot be used, Disney World's guidelines say.

In addition to masks, guests are also required to undergo a temperature check upon arrival and follow social distancing guidelines. More frequent cleanings also take place throughout the parks as a result of the pandemic, and employees are encouraged to wash their hands.

Disney World masks Image zoom Credit: Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty

Disney World officially reopened in July after a four-month shutdown. And despite the ongoing pandemic, guests have not been deterred from visiting the park: admission to the Orlando theme parks was completely sold out last month during spring break.

From March 13 to 19, Park Pass reservations were unavailable for Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios for both theme park guests and Disney resort guests.