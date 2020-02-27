One Walt Disney World attraction just became a little too immersive for riders.

Around midday on Thursday, one of the boats used in the classic Jungle Cruise ride at the Orlando theme park started sinking while filled with passengers.

Witnesses documented the mishap on social media, showing guests still standing inside the boat as the murky water slowly rose around their legs. All those on board were safely rescued, but later images captured the vessel nearly completely submerged, its canopy roof still visible and what appears to be a lone park employee on board.

“Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw,” one park-goer tweeted.

“The water in the boat was about a foot and half. Happened about noon,” wrote the same Twitter user. “We went from floating to sunk in about a minute. Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes.”

The ride, located in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland area, is for all ages and lasts approximately 10 minutes, according to the official Disney World website, which describes it as a “journey that you won’t soon forget.”

The beloved attraction is best known for its quirky skippers, who entertain guests with jokes and puns throughout the riverboat excursion. Animatronic wildlife can also be seen along the banks.

A Disney spokesperson told PEOPLE that employees immediately engaged the Reedy Creek Fired Department to respond to the event.

Everyone made it off the boat safely, and staff members worked individually with the guests to ensure the rest of their park visit went smoothly, the representative said. The attraction has since reopened.

According to the official description of the ride, visitors can “Board a canopied tramp steamer piloted by your trusty skipper, who will expertly navigate you through some of the world’s most treacherous waters.”

Jungle Cruise is set to be adapted into Jungle Cruise the movie this summer. It will star Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and comes to theaters July 24.