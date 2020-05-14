Disney World Cancels All Reservations for First Week of June After Previously Accepting Bookings

The park and resort are now taking future reservations for travel dates July 1 and later

Walt Disney World guests looking forward to visiting the parks in June are going to have to wait a little bit longer.

The Orlando resort had been accepting new reservations for dates starting June 1, stoking rumors that a reopening was imminent, but those bookings have now been canceled.

The company stated the June reservations would be flexible, and guests would be able to modify their bookings if the park did not reopen by the date of their reservation, or if it opened earlier. It also previously noted it would waive all vacation package change fees through June 30.

A representative for Disney confirmed to PEOPLE that reservations through June 6 would be canceled or rescheduled. Reservations for the rest of June are still valid as of Thursday, May 14.

The unofficial Disney blog Walt Disney World News Today posted a screenshot of an email from the company that stated: "In keeping with our focus on the well-being of our Guests and Cast Members during these rapidly changing times, Disney Resort hotels and theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort dare currently closed until further notice."

According to the statement, which was also posted to the unofficial The Kindom Insider twitter, guests planning to come to the park during the first week of June have "the option to modify or cancel" their reservation.

"If no action is taken, we will process any refund due to your original form of payment if a payment has been made," it said.

While the park remains closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Disney spokesperson confirmed with PEOPLE on Thursday that "reservations are currently available for travel dates July 1 and later."

The reservations from July 1, 2020 on are for both “guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation.”

The same flexibility rule applies in July: Guests will be able to adjust their bookings if the park doesn't reopen by the date of their reservation, or if it opens earlier, the statement indicates.

Disney announced earlier this month that Disney Springs in Florida will begin a phased reopening on May 20, though the rest of Walt Disney World will keep their gates shut.

The shopping and dining destination will be the first Disney location in the U.S. to open back up to the public after Disneyland and Walt Disney World closed indefinitely in March due to the ongoing pandemic. There is currently no update about when any part of Disneyland in California may reopen.

Matt Simon, Vice President of Disney Springs, announced the attraction's phased reopening on May 7, sharing that "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase."

In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, Simon indicated that a number of operational changes will be made. These include "increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members."

They will also have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours during the first phase of the reopening.