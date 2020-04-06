Disney World might be closed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but thanks to one creative cast member, you can still bring a little bit of magic into your home.

The park employee, Katelyn, typically drives one of the jeeps that carry visitors through the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction in Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, where they can observe African wildlife up close and learn about the animals from guides. For now, she’s come up with a clever way to “work from home” and share her knowledge.

In a new #DisneyMagicMoments video, the safari guide reimagines the Harambe Wildlife Reserve in her home by setting up a trail of stuffed animals and a little remote control car.

“Welcome to Kilimanjaro Safaris, my name’s Katelyn! I’m going to be your safari guide through our adventure through the Harambe Wildlife Reserve,” she says, kicking off the video.

Throughout the clip, Katelyn — appropriately wearing her safari hat — drives around the Mickey Mouse safari car to different animals.

When arriving at each animal, Katelyn stops the car to share a few fun facts about the species.

Included on the tour is an okapi, black rhino, hippo, African wild dog, Masai Giraffe, African elephant, lion, warthog and white rhino — which Katelyn says is her favorite.

Also making a special appearance is Mickey Mouse who is dressed up as a safari leader.

While Walt Disney World and Disneyland remain closed, Disney has made additional efforts to keep their fans engaged and entertained.

On Sunday, Disney Parks shared a “virtual viewing” of their new Magic Happens parade on YouTube in order to “bring a little joy, a little fun and, yes, a little magic” into the homes of people who can’t currently visit in person.

“So sit back, relax and watch from the comfort of your couch as some of the most awe-inspiring moments from classic Disney stories unfold before your eyes and ears—all set to an unforgettable score co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall,” the post reads.

Throughout the eight-minute-long video, favorite Disney characters take center stage as they perform during the parade.

The uplifting video came just a few days after the Walt Disney Company announced that both the California and Florida resorts will be closed indefinitely. The parks, which closed in mid-March, were originally planning to reopen at the end of last month.

