The Disney Wish ship is scheduled to begin sailing out of Port Canaveral in summer 2022.

Disney Cruise Line's Newest Ship Will Feature the AquaMouse Ride, the 'First Disney Attraction at Sea'

Disney Cruise Line just released a boatload of new details about its latest ship.

In a virtual event on Thursday, the company showcased the Disney Wish, which will make her first sailing in summer 2022 out of Port Canaveral. Perhaps the most notable feature on board is the AquaMouse, which is being touted as the "first-ever Disney attraction at sea."

The water ride will have 760 feet of winding tubes that suspend over the ship's upper deck and promises to give guests an "audio and video immersion" experience into The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, an animated short series streaming on Disney+.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

At its climax, the AquaMouse—which features two-seater ride vehicles—will "zip into the forward funnel through an enclosed tube surrounded by dazzling lighting effects, followed by a quick dash through a dark tunnel that opens up to reveal breathtaking views of the ocean," according to a press release.

Disney also provided a virtual tour of the staterooms on board, including the two-story royal suites with Cinderella-inspired theming. There will be two of these suites on board, each with an elegant spiral staircase and a freestanding bathtub overlooking the ocean.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

The ship will have a "motif of enchantment," with a Cinderella statue in the grand hall that welcomes guests, along with theming around other Disney animated films, Star Wars and Marvel throughout the ship.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Kids will be able to spend the day at the Oceaneer Club (which they can enter through a slide) that features the Marvel Super Hero Academy, the Disney princess-themed Fairytale Hall, and the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, which gives them the experience of creating a Disney attraction on their own.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line

There are also adults-only spaces, including the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge—a cocktail bar that transports guests across the galaxy—and three Beauty and the Beast-inspired dining concepts.

Disney Cruise Line's New Ship Disney Wish Credit: Disney Cruise Line