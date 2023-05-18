Disney Announces It Will Close Its Star Wars Hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, Just Over a Year After Opening

Disney is permanently docking its Galactic Starcruiser hotel, it announced just 15 months after the massive project first opened.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," Disney said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

Its final voyage will take place in September.

Disney will be contacting guests who previously booked a stay for after Sept. 30 to modify their reservations. New bookings are currently paused until May 26.

The immersive hotel experience, which takes guests on a three-day, two-night voyage aboard the luxury "starcruiser" The Halcyon, is a first-of-its-kind hospitality experiment for Disney. The property opened at the Orlando resort on March 1, 2022 with 100 guest rooms, including 94 standard cabins that sleep up to four and six special suites.

Since opening, its high price point has been a reported sticking point for some potential visitors. It costs about $1,200 per person per day, according to CNBC. And some family packages total closer to $6,000. Still, it garnered some of the parks' highest-ever guest satisfaction ratings.

The fan site Walt Disney World News Today reported earlier this year that some guests had their voyages canceled and were rebooked at a discounted rate. In May 2022, the outlet reported that then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek had indicated there was "strong demand" for bookings and anticipated "100% utilization."

Unlike Disney's other onsite lodging options, Galactic Starcruiser is not just intended to be a place for guests to crash after a day in the theme parks, but an experiential stay that encourages guests to interact with a cast of original characters from around the galaxy.

Visitors could choose to aid either the Rebellion operatives or First Order officers on board the ship, sample delicacies from around the galaxy, and spot familiar faces from the beloved franchise. They're also encouraged to wear Star Wars-inspired outfits, though cosplaying isn't mandatory.

Starcruiser is also unique in that it requires guests to participate in a full voyage, meaning they can't hop into the parks at will (though there is an "excursion" to Batuu, aka Disney Studios' Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land) or choose their own dining options. And seeing as the Halcyon is hurtling through space, the property lacks a few other standard Disney resort offerings, like a pool or varied outdoor spaces to enjoy the Florida weather.

The experience does include some truly unique activities that should delight Star Wars aficionados and casual fans alike, like lightsaber training, a lesson in bridge operations — how to operate, shield (and yes, shoot from, when necessary) the impressive vessel — and two unique dining experiences where they can sample specialties like a blue iced Felucian shrimp cocktail and braised Bantha beef.

At a panel discussion for media ahead of the hotel's opening last year, Imagineers revealed they had been working on the project for six or more years.