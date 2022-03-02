Disney Shares a Sneak Peek of Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Coming to EPCOT This Summer

Disney is teasing its highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy ride as it prepares to unveil the attraction at EPCOT this summer.

The official Disney Parks TikTok account gave a sneak peek at the ride in a clip posted Tuesday. In the short video, a senior ride development engineer for Walt Disney Imagineering, gives viewers a glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

"Today we're in the load station, testing the ride system," she said. "Here on this attraction, our guests can expect the unexpected. This innovative ride system is what we call an omni-coaster. Very similar to our omni-movers, like Haunted Mansion, where it points you to the show sets."

As footage of the individual cars in the ride moving through the attraction played in the clip, she added, "We do this on a roller coaster system, hence our name omni-coaster."

"One of my favorite things about this job is working with a team of people to solve the technical challenges that we face," she said, before sharing some advice for aspiring young engineers.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at EPCOT this summer as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, which kicked off last fall and runs for 18 months.

Described by Disney Parks as a "thrilling new family-friendly coaster," it will be "one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world" when it opens.

Senior Imagineer Wyatt Winter shared info about the coaster while speaking with Entertainment Weekly in December 2021. At the time, he said the ride features its own "stand-alone" narrative that pulls from the planet Xandar featured in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is replacing the Ellen's Energy Adventure ride pavilion and expanding into a new structure, according to EW.

"The idea here is the planet of Xandar has come to earth, or 'Terra,' as they call it, they're here to set up the first Other-World Showcase Pavilion," Winter told EW.