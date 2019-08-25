Disney Reveals More Details About Avengers Campus Land Including a Spider-Man Attraction

Image zoom ©Disney

Disney just released new details about Avengers Campus, a superhero-themed land opening in 2020!

The new space at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim will be home to attractions based on the Marvel movies and comics, taking over the area originally occupied by A Bug’s Life. There will also be an Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

“A brand-new E ticket attraction is headed to Disney California Adventure, where Guests will fly along with the Avengers and adventure to Wakanda!” the company announced on Sunday.

Disney unveiled the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, also known as “WEB,” which will house a new Spider-Man experience, the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature the superhero.

Visitors will also have the chance to interact with Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, as well as Iron Man.

The news comes from inside the 2019 D23 Expo, a yearly showcase of all the latest announcements from Disney Parks around the world.

RELATED: Disneyland Announces Plans for $14 Million Marvel Land Weeks After Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Opens

On Thursday night, Disney revealed the name of the land and that it will be opening at Disney California Adventure in the summer of 2020, and teased that more would be revealed during the Expo.

That announcement confirmed reports from June that Disneyland had filed construction permits to build a new project that would take over part of A Bug’s Land, which closed in September and was based on the 1998 movie A Bug’s Life.

“We’re building an immersive superhero-themed land at Disney California Adventure to enable our guests to join the Avengers to save the world,” Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said at the expo, which continues on through the end of this weekend.

It was previously reported that, in addition to the California and Paris destinations, Hong Kong Disneyland would also be receiving superhero-themed lands — a statement that was confirmed at the expo on Thursday.

“When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them,” reads an official Disney Parks’ blog post from Thursday.

In June, the Los Angeles Times reported that construction permits for Disneyland’s Avengers Campus detailed plans to refurbish the bathrooms, build a microbrewery and construct an area where guests can meet the superhero characters — work that exceeds $14 million. The outlet also reported that the city approved a permit for a 2,071-square-foot merchandise outlet.