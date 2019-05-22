Teachers Can Get Major Discounts at Disney World Hotels This Summer — Here's How

There’s a deal at Disney waiting for teachers when school is out for summer!

Between May 27 and September 3, educators — that includes everyone from administrators to college professors to daycare workers — will be eligible for a special room rate at seven of the Disney Springs resort area hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Travel Pulse reports rates of $75 per night at the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista as the best deal to be found among the seven properties, with rates as low as $89 a night at the B Resort & Spa coming in a close second.

Rooms at the Holiday Inn Orlando are only $95 per night, and $104 per night at the Best Western Lake Buena Vista. Teachers willing to spend a bit more can get a room at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista for $116 a night, while the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace teacher rates come in at $122.

The most expensive resort on the list is the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, which is still just $129 a night with the teachers discount rate.

Resorts on site at Disney World offer free shuttle buses every half hour to the parks, access to a 60-day FastPass to avoid long lines and sold out rides, as well as Extra Magic Hours that allow patrons to spend more time at Disney World parks, according to Travel + Leisure.

There’s also plenty to check out at Disney this summer — aside from the opening of the much-hyped Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land in August, of course.

Teachers with a green thumb should check out the International Flower & Garden Festival, hosted at Epcot Center through June 3 and those with a sophisticated palate, can explore the International Food & Wine Festival starting August 29. Disney Springs offers a variety of restaurant options, like the Polite Pig, Wolfgang Puck Express, and the House of Blues Restaurant.

In honor of Teacher Appreciate Week, Sandals Resorts, CheapCaribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Lines are also offering travel deals.