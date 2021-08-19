Walt Disney World and Disneyland just revealed the Disney Genie service, which is coming this fall

Disney Is Replacing FastPass Ride Reservations with New Disney Genie Service — What to Know

Guests at U.S. Disney theme parks will soon have the opportunity, once again, to cut down their wait time for rides and attractions.

California's Disneyland and Florida's Walt Disney World will debut Disney Genie — a digital personalized itinerary service available through the Disney Parks app that allows visitors to "maximize your park time" — after removing the FastPass reservation system during the pandemic, the company announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Genie, which allows visitors to create and update park attraction itineraries, will be free. An additional service, dubbed Genie+, will be available for $15, per ticket, per day at Disney World, and $20 at Disneyland.

With Genie+, guests will have access to new Lightning Lanes, which will serve as a permanent replacement to the FastPass lines. This allows guests to join virtual queues through the paid app and select available times for more than 15 attractions at Disneyland and more than 40 at Disney World. Park-goers can make one attraction selection at a time throughout the day.

In addition, park-goers who purchase Disney Genie+ will gain access to behind-the-scenes audio experiences throughout the park, as well as PhotoPass downloads and augmented reality photo filters.

Further, Disney announced individual attraction selections for an additional cost, which will allow visitors to schedule a time to arrive at up to two popular attractions each day using the Lightning Lane entrance. Rides in this category include things like Walt Disney World's Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Josh D'Amaro, Disney Parks chair, told CNN Business that Disney Genie is simply another way to ensure guests have the best experience at the amusement parks.

"We've had 60 years of experience in theme parks," he said. "So we know exactly how people are behaving, how the attractions are behaving. We know exactly how to optimize a day. So with technology advancing, we're able to take all that information and all of that data that our industrial engineers have and serve it up in a very convenient way to our guests."

What Walt Disney World Will Look Like Upon Reopening; Courtesy Disney Credit: Disney

"You tell Genie what you are interested in specifically — whether that be an attraction, a food, a character — and Genie's going to come back to you and tell you how to make the most of your day," D'Amaro explained to the outlet.