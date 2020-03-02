Disney Parks in China and Japan Look Like Ghost Towns After Closing Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Tokyo Disneyland

Even the most magical place on earth is not immune to the threat of coronavirus.

Disney’s Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo parks are the first to have shut down over growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Tokyo Disneyland’s shutdown will last through March 16, while Hong Kong and Shanghai are closed indefinitely.

Photos have surfaced showing the usually bustling parks looking like ghost towns as gates are closed and temporary barricades installed.

Rumors that Disney’s Paris park could be next to close have swirled since the closure of the city’s landmark Louvre Museum and the government’s ban on public indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people to contain the virus.

A representative for the Paris park said that they plan to continue operating as usual, and have no plans to shutdown unless it’s suggested by health authorities, according to the unofficial Disney blog Walt Disney World News Today.

Representatives for Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California did not immediately return PEOPLEs request for comment on the status of the two U.S. parks.

Walt Disney World in Orlando has closed a handful of times in the past due to the threat of hurricanes and after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. All closures were brief, only lasting a day or two. During each closure, guests were refunded.

Most recently, Hurricane Dorian closed Disney World and SeaWorld in September 2019, with Disney releasing a statement that they would do so to honor their “longstanding commitment to safety.” The park has never closed due to an outbreak of illness.

Other major theme parks are also monitoring the situation carefully. A representative for Universal confirmed with PEOPLE the steps they are taking in the midst of the outbreak.

“We are in contact with health officials and others in our industry and we are closely monitoring the situation. We are communicating with our team members and reinforcing our best-practice health and hygiene procedures. We are also educating them on basic preventive measures. We will continue to monitor the situation and be ready to act if needed.”

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka announced it would close on February 28 through March 15. The Universal park in Singapore remains open.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control urged Americans to start preparing for the virus to spread in the U.S. with the “expectation that this will be bad.”

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore but a question of when this will happen,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The CDC also says that the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful handwashing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.