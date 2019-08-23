Disney Confirms 'Avengers Campus,' a New Marvel-Themed Land Is Coming in 2020

Image zoom ©Disney

Marvel fans, start planning your next trip to Disney!

On Thursday night, Disney Parks confirmed that a new, superhero-themed land will be opening at Disney California Adventure in the summer of 2020, and it will officially be called “Avengers Campus.” The new area of the park will be home to attractions based on the Marvel movies and comics.

The news comes from inside the 2019 D23 Expo, a yearly showcase of all the latest announcements from Disney Parks around the world. It confirms reports from June that Disneyland had filed construction permits to build a new project that would take over part of A Bug’s Land, which closed in September and was based on the 1998 movie A Bug’s Life.

“We’re building an immersive superhero-themed land at Disney California Adventure to enable our guests to join the Avengers to save the world,” Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said at the expo, which continues on through the end of this weekend.

Image zoom Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

It was previously reported that, in addition to the California destination, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland would also be receiving superhero-themed lands — a statement that was confirmed at the expo on Thursday.

“When guests visit Avengers Campus, they will become part of an interconnected, global story that spans from California to Paris to Hong Kong with the Avengers recruiting new extraordinary people to join them,” reads an official Disney Parks’ blog post.

In June, the Los Angeles Times reported that construction permits for Disneyland’s Avengers Campus detailed plans to refurbish the bathrooms, build a microbrewery and construct an area where guests can meet the superhero characters — work that exceeds $14 million. The outlet also reported that the city approved a permit for a 2,071-square-foot merchandise outlet.

Disney Parks’ blog states that more information about Avengers Campus will be revealed later this weekend, specifically Sunday, when they will announce what guests will be able to experience inside the new land — from attractions to eateries and beyond.

Check back for more Marvel-ous updates!