Disney Parks Celebrate Lunar New Year with Themed Merch, Food, a Mulan Parade and More

Disney Parks are gearing up for a major celebration of the Lunar New Year!

To ring in the new year — which is celebrated by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures, and around the world on Saturday, Jan. 25 this year — Disney California Adventure Park will host a series of events and offer limited-time merchandise starting this Friday through Feb. 9.

Live entertainment lined up during the 24-day period includes nighttime water and light shows, plus a Mulan parade held several times a day. (Disney’s animated Mulan, which retells a historical Chinese legend, was released in 1998, with the studio’s live-action reimagining slated for release this March.)

For the procession, which will showcase dance and martial arts demonstrations, costumed characters will wear new celebration attire, including Goofy in his “god of Good Fortune” outfit, according to a Disney press release.

We’re heading into the year of the rat according to the Chinese zodiac, however Disney Parks are celebrating the “Year of the Mouse,” given its ubiquitous mascots, Mickey and Minnie.

Exclusive merchandise tied to the multicultural festivities range from apparel to headwear and more. A limited edition Lunar New Year mug, bobble-head figure and keychain are among the many offerings.

Disney’s resorts in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which are also being transformed to celebrate the major holiday, will feature a collection of brand-new merch, including plush Disney characters in festive attire and home decor.

The festivities wouldn’t be complete, of course, without special food — menus throughout the parks will offer special dishes and treats during the season. Some of the items include a Mickey Chinese Hot Dog Bun, Firecracker Three Cup Chicken Wings and Pork Belly Egg Rolls.

Alcoholic beverages like Tsingtao, Hitachino Nest Beer and Orange Blossom Cocktail will also be available.

“This unique Lunar New Year celebration comes alive with a touch of Disney magic as transformative Asian celebrations dedicate the new year,” states a Disneyland press release. “Guests will experience inspired food, music and entertainment with loved ones as they celebrate the Year of the Mouse together.”

The first of the zodiac animals, rats are culturally associated with wealth and surplus, and represent those born in the years 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020. Last year was the Year of the Pig.