Real-Life Disney Movie Locations You Can Actually Visit

If you have to be locked away with a (lovable) beast, it might as well be here! The creature’s elaborate, cursed hideaway is modeled after this stunning French Renaissance-style castle, the Chateau de Chambord, in France’s Loire Valley. And just like in Beauty and the Beast, the castle is surrounded by a dense, tree-filled forest – the biggest in Europe. Perfect for keeping out all outsiders – except ones with the power to break a curse, non?