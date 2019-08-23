Image zoom Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Do you love Disney more than life itself? Do people consider you the “mom” of the group when you’re on vacation? Do you have more Mickey ears in your closet than you’d care to admit? If you answered yes to any of these questions, this might just be the perfect new career for you.

Disney is searching for a team of park experts to make up their 2020 Disney Parks Moms Panel — a group devoted to helping future guests plan their best trip ever by answering their questions and giving advice at DisneyParksMomsPanel.com.

A resource that’s been in place since 2008 (and now available in four different languages), the Disney Parks Moms Panel is comprised of more than just moms — anyone who has mastered the art of planning a Disney vacation is invited to apply, from grandparents to fun uncles to kid-free Disney fanatics.

Panel members know the Disney brand inside and out — each specializing in either Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line or Disney Vacation Club — and know exactly what steps to take to make the most of any Disney experience. Their commitment includes answering approximately 10 to 20 questions per week, with each answer taking around 20 minutes to write.

Members don’t get paid, but according to the Disney Parks Moms Panel website, they will be rewarded for their time and effort with a trip to either Walt Disney World or Disneyland for themselves and up to three family members. They’ll also get sent to Disney World in December for training. That said, the competition is stiff, with thousands of applications coming in every year for only a few positions.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Applicants are required to be 18 years of age or older and have visited either Walt Disney World or Disneyland in the last 12 months. Those applying to specialize in Disney Cruise Line or Disney Vacation Club must have traveled in the last 24 months.

Applications open on September 5 at noon EDT, and close not long after, on September 12 at noon EDT. Check your eligibility on the Disney Parks Moms Panel website.